Carrefour : Communication of the Board of Directors decisions

Communication of the Board of Directors' decisions

Massy, 9 April 2021

The compensation policy of the Company Officers, approved by the Shareholders' Meeting held on May 29, 2020, granted the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer with a long-term incentive plan, for a value representing up to 50% of his gross maximum compensation.

In this context and that of the 25th resolution adopted by the Shareholders' Meeting held on June 14, 2019, the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Compensation Committee, decided to grant performance shares to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer representing an amount of €3,975,000.

These shares will vest on February 17, 2024, if the performance conditions are met and if the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is with the Company at that date.

The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Compensation Committee, also decided to set the compensation policy for Company Officers, the variable compensation allocated to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for 2020, as well as the elements composing his compensation for 2021. Those elements will be submitted to the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 21, 2021.

A description of such elements can be found in the Company's Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of Chapter 3 of the Universal Registration Document for 2020, published today on Carrefour's website (www.carrefour.com).