Carrefour: new partnership in the Czech Republic

Carrefour announced yesterday that its Carrefour Partenariat International division is continuing its expansion with a new partnership with the Czech group JIP Retail.



All the stores in the network will now distribute a wide range of Carrefour products.



JIP Retail will capitalize on these ranges to offer its customers 'a quality and accessible offer, within the main food and non-food categories'.



The arrival of Carrefour products on the Czech market is a first step: Carrefour Partenariat International and JIP Retail plan to launch Carrefour banners in the JIP Retail convenience network in 2024.



This new partnership with JIP Retail is an excellent opportunity to provide Czech customers with a powerful and competitive offer that meets their everyday needs', said Patrick Lasfargues, Executive Director of Carrefour Partenariat International.







