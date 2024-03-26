Carrefour: purchase of 25 million shares from Galfa

Carrefour announces that it has reached an agreement to buy back 25 million of its own shares - representing around 3.5% of its capital - from Galfa, a subsidiary of Motier, reducing the latter's stake to 7.71% of the retailer's capital and 13.3% of its voting rights.



This operation is part of the 700 million euro share buyback program for 2024. The sale price of 365 million euros will be paid in the next few days, and the shares will be delivered after detachment of the annual dividend.



Galfa has also indicated a six-month lock-up period on its stake, subject to customary exceptions, and its decision to extend the maturity of call options on 10 million Carrefour shares until December 2025.



