Carrefour raises cash flow target as French hypermarkets attract cost-conscious customers

Carrefour's closely-watched hypermarkets benefited from their "attractive" low-price offers as buyers were grappling with inflation, the company said.

Carrefour said it now expected free cash flow to come in "comfortably above" 1 billion euros ($1.01 billion) at the end of 2022, up from a previous forecast of "at least" one billion euros.

Third quarter sales reached 23.50 billion euros, a like-for-like growth of 11.3%, marking an acceleration from 7.3% growth in the second quarter 2022, Carrefour said, adding it still planned to save costs of 1 billion euros this year.

($1 = 0.9933 euros)

