Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Carrefour
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR

(CA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-26 am EDT
15.39 EUR   -0.97%
11:49aCarrefour raises cash flow target as French hypermarkets attract cost-conscious customers
RE
11:48aCarrefour : Q3 2022 Sales Press Release
PU
11:48aCarrefour : Communiqué Carrefour chiffre d'affaires T3 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carrefour raises cash flow target as French hypermarkets attract cost-conscious customers

10/26/2022 | 11:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Checkout-free Carrefour Flash store with 60 cameras to identify products, improve inventory management and track the movements of customers in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe's largest food retailer Carrefour on Wednesday raised its cash flow target for this year as sales growth accelerated in the third quarter, especially in the firm's core French market.

Carrefour's closely-watched hypermarkets benefited from their "attractive" low-price offers as buyers were grappling with inflation, the company said.

Carrefour said it now expected free cash flow to come in "comfortably above" 1 billion euros ($1.01 billion) at the end of 2022, up from a previous forecast of "at least" one billion euros.

Third quarter sales reached 23.50 billion euros, a like-for-like growth of 11.3%, marking an acceleration from 7.3% growth in the second quarter 2022, Carrefour said, adding it still planned to save costs of 1 billion euros this year.

($1 = 0.9933 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CARREFOUR
11:49aCarrefour raises cash flow target as French hypermarkets attract cost-conscious custome..
RE
11:48aCarrefour : Q3 2022 Sales Press Release
PU
11:48aCarrefour : Communiqué Carrefour chiffre d'affaires T3 2022
PU
10/18Carrefour : Document AMF CP. 2022E867021
PU
10/14Carrefour : Document AMF CP. 2022E866606
PU
10/12Carrefour : Document AMF CP. 2022E866178
PU
10/12NEPI Rockcastle N.V. acquired 50% stake in S.C. Ploiesti Shopping City S.R.L.
CI
10/11Carrefour : Communique AMF CP. CP22865842
PU
10/10Analysis-Europe Inc's wage hikes alarm investors as worries about recession grow
RE
10/06France's action plan to cut energy consumption
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARREFOUR
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 82 767 M 82 561 M 82 561 M
Net income 2022 1 101 M 1 098 M 1 098 M
Net Debt 2022 9 550 M 9 527 M 9 527 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 3,63%
Capitalization 11 354 M 11 325 M 11 325 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 319 565
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 15,54 €
Average target price 20,03 €
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Ángel González Gisbert Global Chief Technology Officer
Charles Edelstenne Independent Director
Mathilde Lemoine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARREFOUR-3.51%11 325
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD10.30%33 367
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-9.33%33 271
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-17.29%16 255
COLES GROUP LIMITED-9.92%14 181
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.6.97%13 478