CARREFOUR    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR

(CA)
  Report
01/15 11:37:24 am
16.61 EUR   -2.87%
05:25pConsumer Cos Down After Weak Retail Sales, Confidence Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:17pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:04pFACTBOX : How Carrefour and Couche-Tard compare
RE
Consumer Cos Down After Weak Retail Sales, Confidence Data -- Consumer Roundup

01/15/2021 | 05:25pm EST
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell after weak readings of consumer spending and confidence.

Retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, restaurants and online, declined a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in December from the prior month, the Commerce Department said. Meanwhile, the preliminary estimate of the University of Michigan's index of consumer sentiment was 79.2 in January, down from 80.7 in December. The data followed a surprisingly large increase in new jobless applications, reported Thursday.

The French government shot down an offer from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard to acquire the chain-store Carrefour in an effort to defend jobs and French food security, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-15-21 1724ET

Financials
Sales 2020 71 589 M 86 443 M 86 443 M
Net income 2020 759 M 917 M 917 M
Net Debt 2020 6 780 M 8 187 M 8 187 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
Yield 2020 2,69%
Capitalization 13 424 M 16 230 M 16 209 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 321 383
Free-Float 75,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 17,80 €
Last Close Price 16,61 €
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Ángel González Gisbert Global Chief Technology Officer
Nicolas Bazire Non-Independent Director
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARREFOUR18.39%16 786
WALMART INC.0.34%415 820
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.94%33 657
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-16.34%31 878
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION0.19%26 996
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED2.08%25 655
