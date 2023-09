The deal includes supermarkets and convenience stores notably located in the regions of Madrid, Catalonia, Andalucia and Comunidad Valenciana.

PARIS (Reuters) - Carrefour has reached an agreement with El Corte Inglés to buy 47 stores under the SuperCor banner in Spain, for an enterprise value of 60 million euros ($64.4 million), the French retailer said on Wednesday.

Carrefour plans to convert the acquired stores to the Carrefour Market, Carrefour Express and Supeco banners.

($1 = 0.9318 euros)

