PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - French retailer Carrefour said on Tuesday that its hypermarket stores in France will sell fuel at cost from September 29 everyday and through until the end of the year, to help people cope with inflation.

Carrefour made the announcement in a post on the X social network ahead of a meeting between government and distributors.

French rival E-Leclerc said earlier on Tuesday it would sell fuel at cost price seven days a week from the end of the month, while the Systeme U group said it would only sell at cost price over some weekends.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)