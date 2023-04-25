Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Carrefour
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CA   FR0000120172

CARREFOUR

(CA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:27 2023-04-25 am EDT
18.44 EUR   +0.03%
12:18pRetailer Carrefour confident as Q1 sales growth accelerates
RE
11:47aRetailer Carrefour confident on 2023 outlook as Q1 sales growth accelerates
RE
03:57aDasin Retail Trust Terminating Two Lease Agreements Over Unpaid Rent; Shares Plummet 20%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Retailer Carrefour confident as Q1 sales growth accelerates

04/25/2023 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - Carrefour, Europe's largest food retailer, said on Tuesday it was confident of more profit and cash flow growth this year despite high inflation, after sales growth accelerated in the first quarter.

Sales reached 22.071 billion euros ($24.24 billion), marking like-for-like growth of 12.3% and an acceleration from 10.9% sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.

This was driven by a solid performance in France, where Carrefour hypermarkets' low-cost offering attracted buyers grappling with the cost of living.

Carrefour confirmed its financial targets for 2023, which are for further growth across its main three indicators - earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), recurring operating income and net free cash flow.

"In a context of very high food inflation in most of its markets, Carrefour is staying the course and maintaining strong commercial momentum, with steady market share performance in all its key countries," Chairman and CEO Alexandre Bompard said in a statement.

As inflation drives shoppers to trade down, Carrefour said it benefited from its focus on private labels, which make up 35% of sales, as well as promotions and accelerated expansion of discount stores and cost savings.

In the company's core French market, hypermarket sales rose 6% in the first quarter 2023 compared with a 3.7% rise in the fourth quarter 2022.

In Brazil, the group's second-largest market, the integration of the acquisition of Grupo BIG continued at a steady pace with 23 additional store conversions in the first quarter. All conversions will be completed in the second quarter, six months earlier than planned, it said.

Carrefour also said it had initiated its 800 million euros share buyback plan, with 200 million euros completed to date.

($1 = 0.9103 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARREFOUR 0.03% 18.44 Real-time Quote.17.87%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.17% 5.5525 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
All news about CARREFOUR
12:18pRetailer Carrefour confident as Q1 sales growth accelerates
RE
11:47aRetailer Carrefour confident on 2023 outlook as Q1 sales growth accelerates
RE
03:57aDasin Retail Trust Terminating Two Lease Agreements Over Unpaid Rent; Shares Plummet 20..
MT
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Dip as Market Awaits Earnings, Cl..
DJ
04/21France to take action if food retailers don't pass on falling prices
RE
04/20Retailers scouting for new income streams
Alphavalue
04/18Carrefour : Document AMF CP. 2023E894930
PU
04/17Carrefour and MoneyGram Join Forces to Broaden Financial Service Offerings to Carrefour..
AQ
04/13French CAC 40 Index Hits Record High as LVMH Shines
MT
04/12Spain's leading food retailer to cut prices of 500 basic products
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARREFOUR
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 86 448 M 95 312 M 95 312 M
Net income 2023 1 130 M 1 245 M 1 245 M
Net Debt 2023 8 138 M 8 973 M 8 973 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 3,39%
Capitalization 13 469 M 14 850 M 14 850 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 346 666
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart CARREFOUR
Duration : Period :
Carrefour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARREFOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 18,44 €
Average target price 19,96 €
Spread / Average Target 8,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Bompard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthieu Malige Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Ángel González Gisbert Global Chief Technology Officer
Charles Edelstenne Independent Director
Mathilde Lemoine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARREFOUR17.87%14 850
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.65%39 293
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.68%31 173
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-14.78%27 463
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION0.00%19 749
COLES GROUP LIMITED9.69%16 338
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer