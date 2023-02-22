CarrefourSA Carrefour Sabanci Ticaret Merkezi : Financial Statements and Notes as of 31 December 2022 Dosyayı indirmek için tıklayınız.

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ORIGINALLY PREPARED AND ISSUED IN TURKISH TO ENGLISH

To the Shareholders of CarrefourSA Carrefour Sabancı Ticaret Merkezi Anonim Şirketi

Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of CarrefourSA Carrefour Sabancı Ticaret Merkezi Anonim Şirketi ("the Company"), which comprise the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022, the statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Turkish Financial Reporting Standards ("TFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with standards on auditing issued by Capital Markets Board of Turkey ("CMB") and Standards on Auditing which is a component of the Turkish Auditing Standards published by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority ("POA") ("Standards on Auditing issued by POA"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We declare that we are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics for Auditors issued by POA (including Independence Standards) ("POA's Code of Ethics") and the ethical requirements in the regulations issued by POA that are relevant to audit of financial statements, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the POA's Code of Ethics and regulations. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.