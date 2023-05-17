Carreras : CAR) – Dividend Consideration
Carreras Limited (CAR) wishes to advise that at a meeting of the Board of Directors of Carreras Limited to be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, consideration will be given by the Board for the payment of an interim dividend to Shareholders.
Sales 2022
15 755 M
101 M
101 M
Net income 2022
4 073 M
26,1 M
26,1 M
Net cash 2022
1 440 M
9,21 M
9,21 M
P/E ratio 2022
10,7x
Yield 2022
9,44%
Capitalization
38 835 M
255 M
248 M
EV / Sales 2021
2,95x
EV / Sales 2022
2,68x
Nbr of Employees
90
Free-Float
99,0%
