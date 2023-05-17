Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Carreras Limited
  News
  Summary
    CAR   JMP213891048

CARRERAS LIMITED

(CAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-15
8.000 JMD   -4.31%
02:41pCarreras : CAR) – Dividend Consideration
PU
05/10Carreras : Caribbean Cream Limited (KREMI) Resignation of General Manager
PU
04/28Carreras : Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Limited SCC-Value Fund – Notification Of Dividend Consideration
PU
Carreras : CAR) – Dividend Consideration

05/17/2023 | 02:41pm EDT
Carreras Limited (CAR) wishes to advise that at a meeting of the Board of Directors of Carreras Limited to be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, consideration will be given by the Board for the payment of an interim dividend to Shareholders.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Carreras Ltd. published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 18:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 15 755 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2022 4 073 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
Net cash 2022 1 440 M 9,21 M 9,21 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 9,44%
Capitalization 38 835 M 255 M 248 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CARRERAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Carreras Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raoul Glynn Managing Director & Executive Director
Verona Williamson Finance Director & Secretary
Patrick A. H. Smith Chairman
Nirala Nandini Singh Non-Executive Director
Laurent Meffre Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARRERAS LIMITED-6.43%255
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.14%145 689
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-17.11%83 250
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-11.20%20 875
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.90%6 871
PHILIP MORRIS CR A.S.-0.60%2 076
