- July 31, 2023
- 3:21 pm
Carreras Limited (CAR) wishes to advise that at a meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, consideration will be given by the Board for the payment of an interim dividend to Shareholders.
Carreras Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 21:23:29 UTC.