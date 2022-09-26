Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Carreras Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAR   JMP213891048

CARRERAS LIMITED

(CAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-22
8.500 JMD   -5.45%
11:19aCARRERAS : CAR) – Resignation of Director
PU
09/20CARRERAS : Caribbean Cement Company Limited advice on Resignation of Board Audit Committee Member
PU
09/13CARRERAS : CariCRIS Reaffirms Investment Grade Credit Ratings for VM Investments Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carreras : CAR) – Resignation of Director

09/26/2022 | 11:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Carreras Limited (CAR) wishes to advise of the resignation of Mr. Laurent Meffre from the Board of Carreras Limited effective September 30, 2022. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Meffre for his exemplary contributions to the Board and the important part he played in shaping the strategy of the company over the years.

Disclaimer

Carreras Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 15:18:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CARRERAS LIMITED
11:19aCARRERAS : CAR) – Resignation of Director
PU
09/20CARRERAS : Caribbean Cement Company Limited advice on Resignation of Board Audit Committee..
PU
09/13CARRERAS : CariCRIS Reaffirms Investment Grade Credit Ratings for VM Investments Limited
PU
09/09CARRERAS : Release
PU
09/07CARRERAS : Caribbean Producers (Jamaica) Limited- Changes in Senior Management
PU
09/05CARRERAS : Caribbean Business Exchange (CBX) Positioned to bring Business and Financial In..
PU
08/19CARRERAS : CAR) Annual General Meeting
PU
08/19CARRERAS : CAR) 2022 Annual Report
PU
08/19CARRERAS : CAR) Annual Report – 2022
PU
08/16CARRERAS : Cargo Handlers Ltd Dividend Declaration
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 15 755 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2022 4 073 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
Net cash 2022 1 440 M 9,52 M 9,52 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 9,44%
Capitalization 41 262 M 273 M 273 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CARRERAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Carreras Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raoul Glynn Managing Director & Executive Director
Verona Williamson Finance Director & Secretary
Patrick A. H. Smith Chairman
Juan Carlos Restrepo Piedrahita Non-Executive Director
Nirala Nandini Singh Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARRERAS LIMITED4.94%273
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.38%142 289
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC23.89%82 951
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC15.50%19 399
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-73.08%8 217
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED4.93%758