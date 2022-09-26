Carreras : CAR) – Resignation of Director

Carreras Limited (CAR) wishes to advise of the resignation of Mr. Laurent Meffre from the Board of Carreras Limited effective September 30, 2022. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Meffre for his exemplary contributions to the Board and the important part he played in shaping the strategy of the company over the years.
Carreras Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 15:18:33 UTC.