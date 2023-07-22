- July 21, 2023
- 5:46 pm
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of Caribbean Assurance Brokers Ltd will be held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, 81 Knutsford Boulevard, Kingston 5 on Friday, August 18, 2023, commencing at 10:00 a.m.
AGM-AUG2023-NOTICE
PROXYFORM-AUG2023
AnnualReport2022
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Carreras Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2023 02:08:07 UTC.