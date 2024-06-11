- June 11, 2024
- 4:32 pm
KREMI has advised that due to the implementation of the new ERP system, the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended February 29, 2024, will be further delayed. It is anticipated that the Audited Financials and the 2024 Annual Report will be published on or before Monday, July 1, 2024, and Friday, July 26, 2024, respectively.
Disclaimer
