    CAR   JMP213891048

CARRERAS LIMITED

(CAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-12
9.250 JMD   -0.43%
9.250 JMD   -0.43%
03:26pCARRERAS : Caribbean Cream Limited (KREMI) Delay in Audited Financials as at February 28, 2022 and 2022 Annual Report
PU
04/07CARRERAS : Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited (CAB)- Dividend Payment
PU
04/04CARRERAS : Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited (CAB) Dividend Consideration
PU
Carreras : Caribbean Cream Limited (KREMI) Delay in Audited Financials as at February 28, 2022 and 2022 Annual Report

04/14/2022 | 03:26pm EDT
KREMI has advised that due to the COVID pandemic the Audited Financials for the year ended February 28, 2022, and the 2022 Annual Report will be delayed and will be submitted on or before May 29, 2022, and July 28, 2022, respectively.

Disclaimer

Carreras Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 19:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 13 971 M 90,8 M 90,8 M
Net income 2021 3 738 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
Net cash 2021 1 939 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 7,87%
Capitalization 44 903 M 292 M 292 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,19x
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CARRERAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Carreras Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raoul Glynn Managing Director & Executive Director
Rogelio Paredes Flores Head-Finance
Oliver W. Holmes Chairman
Michael Bernard Independent Non-Executive Director
Matthew A. Hogarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARRERAS LIMITED14.20%291
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.53%156 868
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC19.39%96 880
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC3.28%20 418
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-58.14%12 732
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED14.64%881