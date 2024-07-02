The Directors of Caribbean Cream Limited wish to advise that the Audited Financials for the year ended February 29, 2024, and the 2024 Annual Report will be further delayed. We are committed to submitting them on or before Sunday, July 28, 2024, and Monday, September 30, 2024, respectively. The 1st Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended May 31, 2024, will also be delayed and will be submitted on or before Thursday, August 29, 2024.

The delay resulted from implementing the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, which is important to improve the efficiency and performance of the operations.