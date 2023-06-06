Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Carreras Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAR   JMP213891048

CARRERAS LIMITED

(CAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-06-04
8.790 JMD   +3.17%
10:29aCarreras : Caribbean Producers (Jamaica) Limited – General Disclosure
PU
06/05Carreras : Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited (CAB) Considers Dividend Payment
PU
06/01Carreras : CAR) – Report to Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

Carreras : Caribbean Producers (Jamaica) Limited – General Disclosure

06/06/2023 | 10:29am EDT
The Management of CPJ is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved plans for three major projects that will positively impact the growth and further development of the Company both locally and offshore.

The Board has approved plans for a U$1M solar expansion project, with installation to commence in Q1 of FY2024. The Board has also approved a U$2.3M plans for the modernization of the Meat Processing Plant, with work to commence in Q1 of 2024. Off-shore, CPJ will be expanding its Operation in St. Lucia with a new store, final plans are being put in place with Operations to begin in Q2 of FY2024.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Carreras Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 14:28:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 15 755 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2022 4 073 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net cash 2022 1 440 M 9,32 M 9,32 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 9,44%
Capitalization 42 670 M 276 M 276 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CARRERAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Carreras Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Franklin Murillo Managing Director & Executive Director
Verona Williamson Finance Director & Secretary
Patrick A. H. Smith Chairman
Raoul Glynn Director
N. Patrick McDonald Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARRERAS LIMITED2.81%276
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-9.70%139 775
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-21.67%71 395
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-16.30%19 480
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.17%6 285
PHILIP MORRIS CR A.S.0.96%2 098
