NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the annual shareholders' meeting of EPPLEY CARIBBEAN PROPERTY FUND LIMITED SCC ("the Fund") will be held virtually via online video conference at 7:00 p.m. (Barbados Time) on July 12, 2023.

The meeting will be held through the Fund's website at www.eppleylimited.com/meeting.

The Fund is a registered mutual fund incorporated under the Companies Act in Barbados. Clause 1.3.1 of Schedule 1B and Schedule 1C of the Fund's Articles of Incorporation permits the Value Fund's and Development Fund's Shareholders to vote only in special prescribed circumstances and therefore in keeping with the Fund's long-standing tradition the shareholders meeting is held for information purposes only.