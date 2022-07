Carreras Limited wishes to advise of the Resignation of Director Juan Carlos Restrepo Piedrahita with effect from August 9, 2022. The Board wishes to thank Director Restrepo for his contribution to the Board of Carreras Limited.

Also, we wish to announce the Appointment of Ms. Verona Williamson to the Board of Directors as of August 9, 2022. We welcome Ms. Williamson who is the Company Secretary of the Board and as well the Finance Director of Carreras Limited.