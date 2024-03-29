Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited (CAB) advises that submission of its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, will be further delayed. In 2023, our efforts to leverage technology for an enhanced customer experience led to unforeseen technical issues affecting the financials. Recognizing the importance of delivering reliable financial information to our shareholders, additional time is needed to finalize the audit.

In light of this, CAB's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023 which is due for submission on April 29, 2024, will also be delayed.

CAB anticipates that the submission of the Audited Financial Statements will be on April 30, 2024 and the Annual Report will be submitted on or before June 15, 2024.

CAB apologizes to its shareholders for any inconvenience caused by this further delay.