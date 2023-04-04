Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carriage Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSV   US1439051079

CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.

(CSV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-04 pm EDT
29.09 USD   -3.48%
04:08pCarriage Services : 2022 Shareholder Letter
PU
03/22Carriage Services Announces the Acquisition of Greenlawn Funeral Homes, Cemeteries and Cremations and Wood Family Funeral Service
AQ
03/06Carriage Services Appoints Kian Granmayeh Chief Financial Officer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carriage Services : 2022 Shareholder Letter

04/04/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
carriageservices.com

Annual Report

2022

CARRIAGE SERVICES

COMBINING THE POWER OF POSSIBILITIES WITH THE ART OF HIGH PERFORMANCE

Indeed, if there is any one "secret" to an enduring great company, it is the ability to manage continuity and change-a discipline that must be consciously practiced, even by the most visionary of companies.

- Jim Collins

COMBINING THE POWER OF POSSIBILITIES WITH THE ART OF HIGH PERFORMANCE

Combining

The Power Of

Possibilities

With The

Art Of High

Performance

03 Introduction to the 2022 Shareholder Letter

04 2022: Year in Review

08 The Best Is Yet To Come: A BOLD Ten-Year Vision 2022-2031

16 Key Drivers to Achieve Our Ten-Year Vision

22 Creating Value Through High Performance Sales

26 Houston Support Center

28 A Deep Dive into Carriage's Decentralized Model

30 Driven by People, Fueled by Passion

32 Closing Remarks

34 The "Being The Best" Pinnacle of Service Award Winners

1

2022 ANNUAL REPORT

Track Record of Long-Term Revenue & Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Growth

$400 M

Revenue

CAGR: 6.3%

$376

$370

$350 M

Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA

$300 M

$250 M

$226

$214

$200 M

$150 M

CAGR: 7.7%

$248

$243

$258

$268

$329

$274

of COVID-19

Peak

$126

$104

$100 M

$71

$74

$69

$70

$77

$56

$62

$50 M

$0 M

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

$109

2022

Long-Term Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Growth

$3.50

$3.00

CAGR: 11.5%

$3.02

$2.61

$2.50

$2.00

$1.86

-19

COVID

$1.48

$1.62

$1.50

$1.34

$1.39

of

$1.17

$1.25

Peak

$0.98

$1.00

$0.50

$0.00

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2

COMBINING THE POWER OF POSSIBILITIES WITH THE ART OF HIGH PERFORMANCE

Introduction to the

2022 Shareholder Letter

For those of you who have followed Carriage over the years, it will come as no surprise that we are comfortable doing things a little differently than the "traditional model." This year's shareholder letter will be another example of that commitment to thinking differently, as I am writing it in collaboration with my partners on the Strategic Vision and Principles Group (the "SVPG"). When

I first announced the formation of the SVPG on June 2, 2021, I noted that I would dedicate my time to growing and mentoring this small group of executive leaders to collectively represent the future leadership of Carriage.

Over the past two years, by design, you have heard more from both Carlos Quezada and Steve Metzger through our earnings releases and quarterly calls. We recently added the fourth member to our SVPG team, our new CFO, Kian Granmayeh. This team's collective experience, diverse perspectives,

and natural desire to collaborate, has exceeded even my high expectations for the SVPG.

As part of my continued efforts to mentor and grow this talent, I asked Carlos and Steve (Kian joined us just as we are wrapping up this letter) to join me in crafting this year's shareholder letter. What you will read in the following pages is our look back at 2022 and, more importantly, our look ahead. What we hope you can also take away from this shareholder letter, is the excitement we all feel about where we are today, the hard work it has taken to get here, and how well positioned we are to continue to drive an accelerated growth plan over the next several years. This is why our Company-wide theme for 2023 is

"Creating High Performance Possibilities" as we look to continue to capitalize on

the strong foundation that is already in place.

Mel Payne

Mel Payne

Chief Executive Officer

and Chairman of the Board

3

Disclaimer

Carriage Services Inc. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 20:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
