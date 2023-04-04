Carriage Services : 2022 Shareholder Letter

For those of you who have followed Carriage over the years, it will come as no surprise that we are comfortable doing things a little differently than the "traditional model." This year's shareholder letter will be another example of that commitment to thinking differently, as I am writing it in collaboration with my partners on the Strategic Vision and Principles Group (the "SVPG"). When

I first announced the formation of the SVPG on June 2, 2021, I noted that I would dedicate my time to growing and mentoring this small group of executive leaders to collectively represent the future leadership of Carriage.

Over the past two years, by design, you have heard more from both Carlos Quezada and Steve Metzger through our earnings releases and quarterly calls. We recently added the fourth member to our SVPG team, our new CFO, Kian Granmayeh. This team's collective experience, diverse perspectives,

and natural desire to collaborate, has exceeded even my high expectations for the SVPG.