Carriage Services : 2022 Shareholder Letter

COMBINING THE POWER OF POSSIBILITIES WITH THE ART OF HIGH PERFORMANCE
Indeed, if there is any one "secret" to an enduring great company, it is the ability to manage continuity and change-a discipline that must be consciously practiced, even by the most visionary of companies.
- Jim Collins
03 Introduction to the 2022 Shareholder Letter
04 2022: Year in Review
08 The Best Is Yet To Come: A BOLD Ten-Year Vision 2022-2031
16 Key Drivers to Achieve Our Ten-Year Vision
22 Creating Value Through High Performance Sales
26 Houston Support Center
28 A Deep Dive into Carriage's Decentralized Model
30 Driven by People, Fueled by Passion
32 Closing Remarks
34 The "Being The Best" Pinnacle of Service Award Winners
1
2022 ANNUAL REPORT
Track Record of Long-Term Revenue & Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Growth
$400 M
Revenue
CAGR: 6.3%
$376
$370
$350 M
Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA
$300 M
$250 M
$226
$214
$200 M
$150 M
CAGR: 7.7%
$248
$243
$258
$268
$329
$274
of COVID-19
Peak
$126
$104
$100 M
$71
$74
$69
$70
$77
$56
$62
$50 M
$0 M
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
$109
2022
Long-Term Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Growth
$3.50
$3.00
CAGR: 11.5%
$3.02
$2.61
$2.50
$2.00
$1.86
-19
COVID
$1.48
$1.62
$1.50
$1.34
$1.39
of
$1.17
$1.25
Peak
$0.98
$1.00
$0.50
$0.00
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2
Introduction to the
2022 Shareholder Letter
For those of you who have followed Carriage over the years, it will come as no surprise that we are comfortable doing things a little differently than the "traditional model." This year's shareholder letter will be another example of that commitment to thinking differently, as I am writing it in collaboration with my partners on the Strategic Vision and Principles Group (the "SVPG"). When
I first announced the formation of the SVPG on June 2, 2021, I noted that I would dedicate my time to growing and mentoring this small group of executive leaders to collectively represent the future leadership of Carriage.
Over the past two years, by design, you have heard more from both Carlos Quezada and Steve Metzger through our earnings releases and quarterly calls. We recently added the fourth member to our SVPG team, our new CFO, Kian Granmayeh. This team's collective experience, diverse perspectives,
and natural desire to collaborate, has exceeded even my high expectations for the SVPG.
As part of my continued efforts to mentor and grow this talent, I asked Carlos and Steve (Kian joined us just as we are wrapping up this letter) to join me in crafting this year's shareholder letter. What you will read in the following pages is our look back at 2022 and, more importantly, our look ahead. What we hope you can also take away from this shareholder letter, is the excitement we all feel about where we are today, the hard work it has taken to get here, and how well positioned we are to continue to drive an accelerated growth plan over the next several years. This is why our Company-wide theme for 2023 is
"Creating High Performance Possibilities" as we look to continue to capitalize on
