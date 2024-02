Carriage Services, Inc. is a provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. The Company's segments include Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides service businesses, which includes sales of burial and cremation services and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. It provides funeral services and products on both an atneed (time of death) and preneed (planned prior to death) basis. The Cemetery Operations segment is engaged in selling cemetery interment rights, including grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces and niches; related cemetery merchandise, such as memorial markers, outer burial containers and monuments, and services, such as interments, inurnments and installation of cemetery merchandise. It also provides cemetery services and products on both an atneed and preneed basis. The Company operates approximately 171 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.

Sector Personal Services