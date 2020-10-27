Log in
CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.    CSV

CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.

(CSV)
10/27 04:10:00 pm
Carriage Services Increased Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

10/27/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on October 27, 2020 increased its quarterly dividend to 10¢ per share and subsequently declared a quarterly dividend payable on December 1, 2020 to common share record holders as of November 9, 2020.

In connection with the increased dividend, the Board of Directors withdrew and cancelled its previous dividend declaration on October 21, 2020.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 180 funeral homes in 27 states and 32 cemeteries in 12 states.

For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

Source: Carriage Services, Inc.

        

