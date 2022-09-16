Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carriage Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSV   US1439051079

CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.

(CSV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-16 pm EDT
34.09 USD   -0.93%
05:20pCARRIAGE SERVICES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
08/08Carriage Services Announces Closing of Funeraria San Juan Funeral Homes
AQ
08/08Carriage Services, Inc. acquired Substantially All The Assets of Funeraria San Juan.
CI
Carriage Services : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/16/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
PAYNE MELVIN C
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CARRIAGE SERVICES INC [CSV] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
CEO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
3040 POST OAK BLVD , SUITE 300
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
HOUSTON TX 77056
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
PAYNE MELVIN C
3040 POST OAK BLVD
SUITE 300
HOUSTON, TX77056 		X
CEO
Signatures
/s/ Melvin C. Payne 2022-09-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Carriage Services Inc. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 21:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 377 M - -
Net income 2022 48,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 525 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 506 M 506 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 898
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Carriage Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 34,41 $
Average target price 56,50 $
Spread / Average Target 64,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Melvin C. Payne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos R. Quezada President & Chief Operating Officer
Carl Benjamin Brink Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Steven D. Metzger Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Donald Douglas Patteson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.-46.60%506
FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED-19.25%1 433
INVOCARE LIMITED-12.93%984
PARK LAWN CORPORATION-37.35%671
PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED9.03%383
DIGNITY PLC-31.91%231