MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Carrianna Group Holdings Company Limited    126   BMG1993G1042

CARRIANNA GROUP HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(126)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 04/13
0.52 HKD   0.00%
12:07aCARRIANNA  : Trading halt
PU
04/13CARRIANNA  : Exchange notice - trading halt
PU
04/13CARRIANNA  : Clarification announcement
PU
Carrianna : TRADING HALT

04/14/2021 | 12:07am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

佳寧娜集團控股有限公司

CARRIANNA GROUP HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00126)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Carrianna Group Holdings Company Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9:52 a.m. on 14 April 2021 pending the release of a further clarification announcement in relation to the announcement of the Company dated 31 March 2021.

For and on behalf of the Board

Carrianna Group Holdings Company Limited

Dr. Ma Kai Yum

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ma Kai Cheung (Honorary Chairman), Mr. Ma Kai Yum (Chairman), Mr. Ma Hung Ming, John (Vice-chairman), Mr. Liang Rui and Mr. Chan Francis Ping Kuen as executive Directors; and Mr. Lo Ming Chi, Charles, Mr. Lo Man Kit, Sam and Mr. Wong See King as independent non-executive Directors.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

Carrianna Group Holdings Company Limited published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 031 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2020 14,1 M 1,82 M 1,82 M
Net Debt 2020 1 162 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2020 47,3x
Yield 2020 5,66%
Capitalization 719 M 92,5 M 92,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,23x
EV / Sales 2020 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 36,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rui Liang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ping Kuen Chan Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kai Yum Ma Chairman
Ming Chi Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Kit Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARRIANNA GROUP HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED8.33%93
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.13.21%48 624
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.12.60%34 634
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC9.25%12 728
ACCOR10.10%10 000
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION13.78%8 566
