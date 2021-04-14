Carrianna : TRADING HALT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

佳寧娜集團控股有限公司

CARRIANNA GROUP HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00126)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Carrianna Group Holdings Company Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9:52 a.m. on 14 April 2021 pending the release of a further clarification announcement in relation to the announcement of the Company dated 31 March 2021.

Hong Kong, 14 April 2021

