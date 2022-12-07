Advanced search
    CARR   US14448C1045

CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION

(CARR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-07 pm EST
43.08 USD   +0.14%
04:16pCarrier Board of Directors Increases Quarterly Dividend by 23%
PR
12/05Deutsche Bank Adjusts Carrier Global Price Target to $46 From $44, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
12/01Insider Sell: Carrier Global
MT
Carrier Board of Directors Increases Quarterly Dividend by 23%

12/07/2022 | 04:16pm EST
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per outstanding share of Carrier common stock, which represents a 23% increase over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend will be payable on Feb. 10, 2023 to shareowners of record at the close of business on Dec. 22, 2022.

"Carrier is committed to delivering shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, including dividends, organic growth investments, acquisitions and share buybacks," said Carrier Chairman & CEO Dave Gitlin. "This dividend increase reflects our confidence in our strategy and long-term prospects."

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Cautionary Statement:

This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for Carrier's future payment of a dividend, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "scenario" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance or the separation from United Technologies Corporation (the "Separation"), since renamed Raytheon Technologies Corporation. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Carrier, the estimated costs associated with the Separation, Carrier's plans with respect to its indebtedness and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Carrier's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Carrier assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CARR-IR

Contact:     

Media Inquiries


Greg Brostowicz


561-365-1322


Greg.Brostowicz@Carrier.com




Investor Relations


Sam Pearlstein


561-365-2251


Sam.Pearlstein@Carrier.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-board-of-directors-increases-quarterly-dividend-by-23-301697462.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
