Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carrier Global Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARR   US14448C1045

CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION

(CARR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carrier First Quarter Earnings Advisory

04/05/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) will release its first quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, April 28 and host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The webcast and presentation will be available at ir.carrier.com. To listen to the earnings call by phone, dial (877) 742-9091 and an operator will place you on hold until the conference begins. Please allow 15 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. A recording will be archived later on the site and will be available for replay by phone from 11:30 a.m. ET April 28, 2022 until 11:30 a.m. ET May 5, 2022. For a replay, dial (855) 859-2056. At the prompt for a conference ID number, enter 5684198.

About Carrier
As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

CARR-IR

Contact:

Media Inquiries


Danielle Canzanella


561-365-1101


Danielle.Canzanella@Carrier.com




Investor Relations


Sam Pearlstein


561-365-2251


Sam.Pearlstein@Carrier.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-first-quarter-earnings-advisory-301517762.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION
04:31pCarrier First Quarter Earnings Advisory
PR
04/04Barclays Adjusts Carrier Global's Price Target to $60 From $63, Reiterates Overweight R..
MT
03/29Carrier Announces Reference Yields for Its Cash Tender Offers for Its Outstanding Debt ..
PR
03/29Carrier Global Corporation Announces Reference Yields for Its Cash Tender Offers for It..
CI
03/29Carrier Announces Early Results of Its Cash Tender Offers for Its Outstanding Debt Secu..
PR
03/28CARRIER GLOBAL : Transicold Names Transport Refrigeration of South Dakota and TCC Equipami..
PU
03/24CARRIER GLOBAL : Kidde Introduces Three New Emergency Detection Solutions at ISC West 2022
PU
03/23CORTIX Platform Named Winner in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards
PR
03/22CARRIER GLOBAL : CIAT Launches New VectiosPower Packaged Rooftop Range on R-454B Refrigera..
PU
03/17TRANSCRIPT : Carrier Global Corporation Presents at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference, Ma..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION
More recommendations