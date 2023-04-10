Advanced search
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION

(CARR)
Carrier First Quarter Earnings Advisory

04/10/2023 | 09:01am EDT
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) will release its first quarter 2023 earnings on Thursday, April 27 and host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The webcast and presentation will be available at ir.carrier.com. To listen to the earnings call by phone, participants must pre-register at Carrier Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing access to the live call. A recording will be archived and available for replay later on the site.

About Carrier
As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

CARR-IR

Contact:   

Media Inquiries


Ashley Barrie


561-365-1260


Ashley.Barrie@Carrier.com




Investor Relations


Sam Pearlstein


561-365-2251


Sam.Pearlstein@Carrier.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-first-quarter-earnings-advisory-301793120.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
