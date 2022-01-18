Log in
    CARR   US14448C1045

CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION

(CARR)
Carrier Fourth Quarter Earnings Advisory

01/18/2022 | 08:31am EST
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) will release its fourth quarter 2021 earnings on Tuesday, Feb. 8 and host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The webcast and presentation will be available at ir.carrier.com. To listen to the earnings call by phone, dial (877) 742-9091 and an operator will place you on hold until the conference begins. Please allow 15 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. A recording will be archived later on the site and will be available for replay by phone from 12:00 p.m. ET Feb. 8, 2022 until 12:00 p.m. ET Feb. 15, 2022. For a replay, dial (855) 859-2056. At the prompt for a conference ID number, enter 7588824.

About Carrier
As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

CARR-IR

Contact:       

Media Inquiries
Danielle Canzanella
561-365-1101
Danielle.Canzanella@Carrier.com

Investor Relations
Sam Pearlstein
561-365-2251
Sam.Pearlstein@Carrier.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-fourth-quarter-earnings-advisory-301461472.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
