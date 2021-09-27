Carrier Global : ADRF Launches New Long Range Annunciator for its Public Safety Repeaters at IWCE

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF), the largest pure-play in-building Distributed Antenna System (DAS) provider for public safety and commercial radio frequencies, today announced a new long range annunciator, ANN-L, for its public safety repeaters at this year's International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE). The ANN-L is ADRF's first annunciator capable of extending the range of visual and audible alarms up to 1,000-feet from the public safety repeater to allow for more flexibility in network design.

"The addition of the ANN-L gives system integrators and building owners more options of where they can place the annunciator in relation to our public safety systems, which makes the installation simple and saves them the trouble of going to a third-party for extended range," said Dennis Burns, ADRF's Director of Public Safety. "Our mission for over 20 years is not only to provide the best public safety in-building solutions, but also to make implementing them as easy as possible for our customers and partners."

In addition to its new product, ADRF will also be demonstrating interoperability between its ERCES and Edwards Fire and Life Safety System at booth #671. Together, the systems are easy to install and deploy, can be programmed to enhance versatility and flexibility, and create a centralized life and safety system meeting all NFPA requirements for buildings.

Earlier this year, Edwards, a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) and ADRF announced a strategic agreement to provide Edwards' customers with mission-critical, emergency radio communication enhancement systems from ADRF's in-building public safety communication solutions.

About ADRF

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. ("ADRF") is the leading provider of in-building wireless solutions that ensure reliable commercial and public cellular connectivity in venues of any size, shape, and location. Established in 1999 in Burbank, CA, ADRF prides itself on having a customer-centric focus, designing solutions that meet each customer's unique needs, while providing a pathway to scale for the future. Today, we serve some of the world's leading enterprises, system integrators, public safety entities, neutral host operators, and wireless service providers. ADRF's product portfolio of in-building wireless solutions includes Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), repeaters, ERCES (Emergency Radio Communication Enhancement Systems), antennas, and passive components. ADRF is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), has achieved TL 9000 and ISO 9001 certifications, and is a member of the CAFAA, CBRS Alliance, DASPedia, Forbes Technology Council, HetNet Forum, NSCA, ORAN Alliance, and Safer Buildings Coalition. www.adrftech.com

