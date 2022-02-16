Carrier Global : ASDA Chooses High-Efficiency CIAT VECTIOS Units for Store Rooftop Replacement Programme

LEATHERHEAD, England, 15 Feb. 2022 - National supermarket chain ASDA is installing high-efficiency CIAT VECTIOS packaged rooftop cooling units as part of a rolling programme of equipment replacement across its UK estate. CIAT is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

The units, supplied by CIAT distributor Cool Designs Ltd, offer excellent energy efficiency, exceeding the latest EU Ecodesign requirements for seasonal efficiency (SEER > 3.53 and SCOP >3.20), and delivering up to 37% energy savings compared with EU Tier 1 efficiency requirements.

VECTIOS units consist of an autonomous, horizontal rooftop package, based on tandem-scroll hermetic compressors for quiet operation and reliability. Sited on a store's rooftop, the units connect directly to the building's air distribution ductwork without the need for additional components, pipes or cables, freeing up valuable ground space.

This design reduces the cost of installation and enables quick and easy connection by the installer. The units specified by ASDA have two refrigeration circuits, providing a high-level of resilience. In the unlikely event of a failure in one circuit, units can continue to deliver cooling via the second circuit.

The CIAT Vectic intelligent control system constantly adapts cooling output to changes in ambient temperature and load to optimise performance and minimise energy use. This is assisted by electrically commutated (EC) axial fans, which adapt rotation speed to match cooling output with the store's requirements, which also helps to ensure low sound levels.

One of the keys to the unit's energy efficiency is its high floating pressure control strategy, which allows the condensing pressure set-point to vary according to outdoor temperature. This is regulated by adjusting air flow rates on the outdoor fans.

A free-cooling mode allows VECTIOS to make use of outdoor air conditions when they are favourable. This allows mechanical cooling capacity to be reduced with 'free' cooling that can be harnessed from the environment, with the percentage of outdoor air introduced varying between 0 and 100%.

"VECTIOS is an excellent solution for end users looking for a high-efficiency, reliable rooftop unit that operates with low noise," said Andy Gill, Regional Sales Manager, Cool Designs. "CIAT manages to combine these attractive features with a competitive price point, which we believe is a compelling combination."

Energy efficient solutions like CIAT VECTIOS support Carrier's 2030 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Goal to reduce its customers' carbon footprint by more than one gigaton.

For more details on CIAT VECTIOS: www.ciat.uk.com/product/vectios-rpj-ipj/

