Carrier Global : Automated Logic and Nlyte Software Introduce Integrated Data Center Management Solution to Improve Efficiency

09/22/2020 | 10:20am EDT

Integration helps reduce costs and improve operational transparency

KENNESAW, Ga., Sept. 22, 2020 - Automated Logic, a leading provider of building automation systems, and Nlyte Software, a leading provider of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software, announce the availability of an Integrated Data Center Management (IDCM) solution for data centers. The integration between the Automated Logic WebCTRL® building automation system and Nlyte's DCIM software can help data center clients unlock additional energy savings, reduce costs and improve uptime in their data centers. Automated Logic is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

Data centers, unlike other building types, are strongly influenced by the dynamic behavior of the systems running within them. The new IDCM solution integrates these numerous building systems, from cooling to monitoring to virtualization, to provide greater efficiency, streamlined management and improved insight into system performance. Connecting the building automation system and DCIM software can provide increased efficiency of power, cooling and space by allowing infrastructure to adapt to application behavior. The solution also allows personnel to better understand how application workloads are affected by future maintenance, and can improve how organizations respond to security or power anomalies.

'We constantly strive to increase the efficiency of data centers that are using our WebCTRL® building automation system while also enabling our worldwide network of authorized dealers to offer more value to those end-customers,' said Mead Rusert, President, Automated Logic. 'Automated Logic's collaboration with Nlyte is enabling our teams to streamline processes throughout the data center, from the facilities to the servers and applications, for better efficiency and uptime.'

'By collaborating with an innovative building management leader like Automated Logic, we are raising the bar together on what data center operators can do to increase efficiency and transparency across their operational processes,' said Enzo Greco, Chief Strategy Officer, Nlyte Software. 'With the IDCM solution, Automated Logic provides unmatched management of the power chain, cooling chain and physical security elements, while Nlyte provides insight into the servers, switches, workloads and applications dependent on that physical infrastructure - with the ultimate benefit of being able to manage infrastructure based on the specific needs of varying application workloads.'

Automated Logic and Nlyte Software have built strong portfolios of data center clients over the past decades, and this collaboration will allow them to better serve those customers.

To learn more about the IDCM solution, please contact Automated Logic Strategic Accounts or Nlyte Software, or visit https://www.automatedlogic.com

Disclaimer

Carrier Global Corporation published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 14:19:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 306 M - -
Net income 2020 1 050 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 234 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
Yield 2020 0,62%
Capitalization 25 561 M 25 561 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 52 635
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Carrier Global Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 31,00 $
Last Close Price 29,51 $
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Gitlin President, CEO & Director
John V. Faraci Executive Chairman
Rishi Grover Vice President-Operations
Timothy R. McLevish Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jean-Pierre Garnier Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION0.00%26 669
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.24.76%53 867
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-13.77%49 990
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC0.49%30 439
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-9.66%28 742
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB34.85%12 432
