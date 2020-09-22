Carrier Global : Automated Logic and Nlyte Software Introduce Integrated Data Center Management Solution to Improve Efficiency

Integration helps reduce costs and improve operational transparency

KENNESAW, Ga., Sept. 22, 2020 - Automated Logic, a leading provider of building automation systems, and Nlyte Software, a leading provider of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software, announce the availability of an Integrated Data Center Management (IDCM) solution for data centers. The integration between the Automated Logic WebCTRL® building automation system and Nlyte's DCIM software can help data center clients unlock additional energy savings, reduce costs and improve uptime in their data centers. Automated Logic is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

Data centers, unlike other building types, are strongly influenced by the dynamic behavior of the systems running within them. The new IDCM solution integrates these numerous building systems, from cooling to monitoring to virtualization, to provide greater efficiency, streamlined management and improved insight into system performance. Connecting the building automation system and DCIM software can provide increased efficiency of power, cooling and space by allowing infrastructure to adapt to application behavior. The solution also allows personnel to better understand how application workloads are affected by future maintenance, and can improve how organizations respond to security or power anomalies.

'We constantly strive to increase the efficiency of data centers that are using our WebCTRL® building automation system while also enabling our worldwide network of authorized dealers to offer more value to those end-customers,' said Mead Rusert, President, Automated Logic. 'Automated Logic's collaboration with Nlyte is enabling our teams to streamline processes throughout the data center, from the facilities to the servers and applications, for better efficiency and uptime.'

'By collaborating with an innovative building management leader like Automated Logic, we are raising the bar together on what data center operators can do to increase efficiency and transparency across their operational processes,' said Enzo Greco, Chief Strategy Officer, Nlyte Software. 'With the IDCM solution, Automated Logic provides unmatched management of the power chain, cooling chain and physical security elements, while Nlyte provides insight into the servers, switches, workloads and applications dependent on that physical infrastructure - with the ultimate benefit of being able to manage infrastructure based on the specific needs of varying application workloads.'

Automated Logic and Nlyte Software have built strong portfolios of data center clients over the past decades, and this collaboration will allow them to better serve those customers.

To learn more about the IDCM solution, please contact Automated Logic Strategic Accounts or Nlyte Software, or visit https://www.automatedlogic.com