CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION

(CARR)
Carrier Global : Broad-Ocean Motor Joins the Carrier Alliance Supplier Program

12/29/2020 | 11:46am EST
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, is proud to announce that Broad-Ocean Motor has joined the Carrier Alliance program and signed a strategic long term agreement with Carrier. Broad-Ocean Motor is a provider of high-efficiency, intelligent and hermetic motor technologies. With this agreement, Broad-Ocean Motor will supply Carrier-branded OEM and replacement motors across Carrier's HVAC and Refrigeration portfolios in North America and Asia.

"We are pleased to welcome Broad-Ocean Motor as the newest Carrier Alliance supplier," said Ed Dunn, Vice President, Supply Chain, Carrier. "We have worked together for more than a decade and during this time Broad-Ocean Motor has expanded its manufacturing capacity to support Carrier's HVAC and Refrigeration portfolios as we launch new products to meet changing efficiency and regulation requirements. This long- term agreement will further strengthen and expand our existing strategic relationship." 

Designed to optimize and strengthen the supply chain and help drive cost savings, Carrier launched the Carrier Alliance program to help provide certainty, security and growth opportunities for Carrier and its key suppliers. 

"Broad-Ocean Motor is excited to join the Carrier Alliance program and continue supplying exclusive OEM and replacement motors for Carrier products. We continuously look for ways to enhance our core competencies and deliver value to Carrier," said Charles Lu, CTO & Chairman, Broad-Ocean Motor. "We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Carrier, leading to a win-win situation."

For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com/suppliers or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

About Carrier 
Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. Since our founding, we've led in creating solutions that matter for people and our planet. Today, our portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic that offer innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies to help make the world safer and more comfortable for generations to come. For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

CARR-IR

Contact:

Danielle Canzanella


860-221-8457


Danielle.Canzanella@carrier.com

 

