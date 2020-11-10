Carrier Global : Chubb and CriticalArc Introduce Grade A1 Monitored Security and Emergency Management Solution for Staff Safety

Sydney, NSW, Australia - Nov. 6, 2020

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 6, 2020 - Chubb and CriticalArc have joined forces to enable SafeZone®, CriticalArc's award-winning cloud-based safety, security and emergency management solution to be monitored by Chubb's 24/7 Graded A1 (Redundant R1A) monitoring centres. Chubb is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

The SafeZone App makes it easy for staff members to summon help via a simple tap on their phone, sharing their location, identity and need directly to Chubb's monitoring centre response team.

Additionally, when a SafeZone App user enters a high-risk environment or is simply working alone, they can check-in using the app. If they are not responsive before a set time, an alert will be activated that will notifies Chubb's monitoring response team.

This new partnership between Chubb and CriticalArc means the SafeZone solution is now suitable for all organisations, whether they have their own security response team or not. The solution can be configured so all alerts are responded to solely by Chubb, the organisation's own responders or a combination of both.

The SafeZone solution is scalable and can be configured as a simple lone-worker check-in and duress-based smart phone solution or a complete holistic emergency management solution, including mass notifications, analytics and indoor positioning capabilities depending on the organisation's requirements.

SafeZone uses cloud-based, SaaS technology, so it can be deployed in days and will deliver a highly scalable distributed command and control environment that connects SafeZone users with a response team in real time.

This solution was recently deployed into the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) to manage the security and safety of its staff working in both its offices and in the field. SafeZone solution puts ATO's front-line staff directly in touch with Chubb's monitoring centre response team, allowing for immediate assistance at the touch of a button when required.

'Chubb's integration of SafeZone at our Monitoring Centres has established a new benchmark for organisations to protect their staff and streamline operations, which is easy to use and quick to deploy,' said Joshua Simmons, managing director, Chubb Monitoring Solutions.

The SafeZone solution offers the capability to direct alarms to Chubb's 24/7 monitoring centres, ensuring a consistent, fast response to protect an organisation's most important asset, its people.

'As a result of this partnership between CriticalArc and Chubb, tens of thousands of public and private sector workers are being protected by SafeZone,' said Darren Chalmers-Stevens, managing director, CriticalArc. 'Now organisations of all sizes, from small enterprises to major corporations, will be able to provide enhanced protection for their people, nationwide.'

Chubb and CriticalArc will demonstrate the combined offering at the Security & Government Expo on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

For more information on SafeZone, visit www.criticalarc.com or www.chubb.com.au.

About Chubb

Chubb is a leading provider of fire safety and security solutions & services for customers worldwide. We have been protecting people and assets for over 200 years. Today, our 14,000 employees in 250 branches in 17 countries work to make the world safer, protect people and provide peace of mind. Our fire, security and monitoring services cover more than 1.3 million sites around the world. Chubb is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit chubbfiresecurity.com/en/worldwide.

About CriticalArc

CriticalArc provides SafeZone®, the leading safety, security and emergency management solution that helps large organizations keep their people safe and respond more effectively to critical incidents so they can fulfil their duty of care and mitigate risks. SafeZone fundamentally transforms the ability to manage personal safety, security and emergency situations so organizations can respond consistently and more than 50% faster to protect their most important asset, their people. Through real-time visualization, communications and response coordination, SafeZone has established a new benchmark for organizations to protect their community that streamlines operations, is easy to use and quick to deploy. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, CriticalArc has offices and operations in the UK and North America providing an international delivery capability and reach. For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone, please go to www.criticalarc.com.

