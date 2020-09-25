Carrier Global : LenelS2 Introduces Mobile Security User, a Security App for Everyone

PITTSFORD, N.Y. Sept. 24, 2020 - LenelS2 today announced the release of its Mobile Security User app that enhances safety, security and convenience. LenelS2, a global leader in advanced security systems and services, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

The Mobile Security Userapp offers a wide range of security features to LenelS2 NetBox™ ecosystem users. With the Mobile Security User app, employees can receive notifications from security personnel, utilize their phone as a mobile credential, escalate threat levels, self-muster during an evacuation event, and more.

'The Mobile Security User app provides the security features organizations and their employees need at their fingertips,' said Jeff Stanek, president, LenelS2. 'The app brings together many aspects of NetBox ecosystem functionality to provide an excellent user experience for employees.'

Additionally, the Mobile Security User app provides NetBox ecosystem users with the option to use the HID Origo Mobile Identities cloud-based service managed by HID Global. This allows employees to use their phone as a mobile credential, streamlining access throughout a building or campus.

Using the app, authorized users can escalate threats, which can initiate a lockdown in the event of an emergency. Users can also receive notifications sent by security personnel from other NetBox ecosystem products, including the Magic Monitor unified client, NetBox access control system and Mobile Security Professional® app. Notifications can be sent to individuals and groups, enabling security teams to rapidly communicate critical information to the workforce, such as an office closure due to inclement weather.

The Mobile Security User app is currently available for iOS and Android devices in the U.S. NetBox Version 5.3 or later must be registered and connected to the LenelS2 Cumulus™ cloud-based service to provide full Mobile Security User functionality. For more information, visit LenelS2.com.

About LenelS2

LenelS2 is a global leader in advanced physical security solutions, including access control, video surveillance and mobile credentialing.Our technology includes web-based and mobile applications enhanced by cloud-based services. Incorporating open architecture, LenelS2 provides scalable, unified security management solutions to customers ranging from global enterprises to small- and mid-size businesses. Easy to install and use, LenelS2 products are supported by an experienced, responsive team dedicated to providing exceptional service. LenelS2 serves segments worldwide including corporate, education, healthcare and government. LenelS2 is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. For more information, visit LenelS2.comor follow LenelS2 on LinkedInand Twitter.