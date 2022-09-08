Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carrier Global Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARR   US14448C1045

CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION

(CARR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:45 2022-09-08 pm EDT
42.12 USD   +1.49%
CARRIER GLOBAL : Marioff China Wins Major Contract with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. to Deliver HI-FOG Fire Protection in New Carnival Cruise Ship
PU
09/06Carrier to Present at Morgan Stanley's 10th Annual Laguna Conference
PR
09/06KeyBanc Lifts Price Target on Carrier Global to $45 From $44, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
Carrier Global : Marioff China Wins Major Contract with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. to Deliver HI-FOG Fire Protection in New Carnival Cruise Ship

09/08/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
Marioff, a leading developer of water mist fire protection technology, has won a contract with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (SWS) to provide its Marioff HI-FOG® water mist fire protection system in the second Vista class cruise ship for CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Limited. Marioff is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable, and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

Marioff will protect the ship's accommodation, public areas, machinery spaces, and ducts with the HI-FOG high-pressure water mist system using plain water as the extinguishing agent, making it a safe solution both for people and the environment.

"We are pleased to work with Marioff Corporation Oy directly, and more than happy to see Marioff China provide direct project management and efficient local service. This will be an important value add to our cruise shipbuilding in respect of optimized engineering, successful experience and consistent high-quality HI-FOG system delivery," said Mr. Zhou Qi, Vice President, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

"The whole team is proud to achieve such a significant win," said Kaius Kovanen, Director of Marioff's marine unit. "This continues our excellent collaboration with SWS, which started with the first state-of-the-art Vista class cruise ship. Our capabilities as the pioneer of high-pressure water mist fire protection technology combined with our expertise in BluEdge™ lifecycle services allow us to gain customer trust and recognition."

"We strengthened our position in China at the beginning of the year by establishing a local Marioff China marine team in Shanghai. The experienced team will allow us to support the shipyard faster and more efficiently," said Steven Chen, Sales Director of Marioff China, Marine and Offshore. "This important win is a great start in our endeavor to grow our business in the Chinese marine segment."

For more information, visit marioff.com.

About Marioff
Marioff is a leading developer and innovator of high-pressure water mist fire protection, providing solutions worldwide under HI-FOG brand. HI-FOG safely controls and suppresses fire using significantly less water than conventional sprinkler systems, reducing water damage, cleanup time and operational downtime. Marioff is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit marioff.com.

Disclaimer

Carrier Global Corporation published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 17:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
