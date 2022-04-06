Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carrier Global Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARR   US14448C1045

CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION

(CARR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carrier Global : Marioff Launches FM and VdS Approved Land Pump Unit for HI-FOG Fire Protection Systems

04/06/2022 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Marioff, a leading developer of water mist fire protection technology, launches the new core of its land fire protection systems: the Marioff HI-FOG® Land Pump Unit (LPU). The pump's efficiency, space-saving modularity and easy-to-maintain design make the pump cost-efficient during its lifecycle. Marioff is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

The new LPU has received FM and VdS Approval after full-scale product tests. It includes all the functionalities the HI-FOG system requires for land applications.

"We listened to our customers' needs and created an optimized pump unit with the essential features, while improving the reliability and usability. Today, we are proud to launch the Land Pump Unit that meets our customers' expectations for an industry-leading pump unit," said Seppo Koskela, Product Portfolio Manager at Marioff.

The LPU is designed to work together with HI-FOG 3000 sprinklers, making the total HI-FOG water mist solution highly efficient. In most cases, the required pump size can be optimized to fit each designed HI-FOG system and customer need, resulting in cost and space savings.

The new LPU has a new PLC-based pump controller and an intuitive user interface. A touch screen displays a system log and status, alarms, and other important data clearly. Customers can download log files and share with Marioff for further analysis, making remote troubleshooting uncomplicated. As new features are developed continuously, the control system has been built with updates in mind.

The LPU is quick to install in different kinds of pump rooms due to its compact size, which fits onto a pallet. It is possible to move the pump unit to its final location with a standard pallet jack through tight doors and corridors. The modular pump unit also allows multiple configurations and has a flexible architecture, making it easy to fit into many kinds of pump rooms - and even narrow corridors.

It's not just the compact size and modularity that allow for easy installation. The pump unit can also be adapted to suit the electrical system of the building. The solution is simple: all motors in the pump unit can be optionally controlled with frequency converters, to reduce the motor starting current requirements of the electrical power feed systems.

The availability of the unit is further enhanced through standardized design and modularity. The modular design makes the manufacturing of the unit fast and decreases lead times for deliveries and simplifies maintenance routines.

Marioff's global service network helps customers maintain their HI-FOG system so that it performs as it was designed throughout its lifetime. The Marioff BluEdge™ tiered service model is designed to support day-to-day operations and business needs on an on-demand basis or with service agreements.

For more information, visit marioff.com.

About Marioff
Marioff is a leading developer and innovator of high-pressure water mist fire protection, providing solutions worldwide under HI-FOG brand. HI-FOG safely controls and suppresses fire using significantly less water than conventional sprinkler systems, reducing water damage, cleanup time and operational downtime. Marioff is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit marioff.com.

Disclaimer

Carrier Global Corporation published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 14:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION
10:43aCARRIER GLOBAL : Marioff Launches FM and VdS Approved Land Pump Unit for HI-FOG Fire Prote..
PU
09:46aWolfe Research Adjusts Carrier Global's Price Target to $52 From $57, Keeps Peer Perfor..
MT
08:57aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Carrier Global's Price Target to $56 From $58, Reiterates Buy Rat..
MT
04/05Carrier First Quarter Earnings Advisory
PR
04/04Barclays Adjusts Carrier Global's Price Target to $60 From $63, Reiterates Overweight R..
MT
03/29Carrier Announces Reference Yields for Its Cash Tender Offers for Its Outstanding Debt ..
PR
03/29Carrier Global Corporation Announces Reference Yields for Its Cash Tender Offers for It..
CI
03/29Carrier Announces Early Results of Its Cash Tender Offers for Its Outstanding Debt Secu..
PR
03/28CARRIER GLOBAL : Transicold Names Transport Refrigeration of South Dakota and TCC Equipami..
PU
03/24CARRIER GLOBAL : Kidde Introduces Three New Emergency Detection Solutions at ISC West 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 984 M - -
Net income 2022 1 969 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 37 993 M 37 993 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 58 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Carrier Global Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 44,54 $
Average target price 56,05 $
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Gitlin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick P. Goris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chris Kmetz Senior Vice President-Engineering
Rishi Grover Senior Vice President-Operations
John V. Faraci Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-17.88%37 993
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-15.52%52 283
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-18.58%46 497
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-23.40%36 140
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-23.51%22 393
WATSCO, INC.-3.34%10 704