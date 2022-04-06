Carrier Global : Marioff Launches FM and VdS Approved Land Pump Unit for HI-FOG Fire Protection Systems

Marioff, a leading developer of water mist fire protection technology, launches the new core of its land fire protection systems: the Marioff HI-FOG® Land Pump Unit (LPU). The pump's efficiency, space-saving modularity and easy-to-maintain design make the pump cost-efficient during its lifecycle. Marioff is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

The new LPU has received FM and VdS Approval after full-scale product tests. It includes all the functionalities the HI-FOG system requires for land applications.

"We listened to our customers' needs and created an optimized pump unit with the essential features, while improving the reliability and usability. Today, we are proud to launch the Land Pump Unit that meets our customers' expectations for an industry-leading pump unit," said Seppo Koskela, Product Portfolio Manager at Marioff.

The LPU is designed to work together with HI-FOG 3000 sprinklers, making the total HI-FOG water mist solution highly efficient. In most cases, the required pump size can be optimized to fit each designed HI-FOG system and customer need, resulting in cost and space savings.

The new LPU has a new PLC-based pump controller and an intuitive user interface. A touch screen displays a system log and status, alarms, and other important data clearly. Customers can download log files and share with Marioff for further analysis, making remote troubleshooting uncomplicated. As new features are developed continuously, the control system has been built with updates in mind.

The LPU is quick to install in different kinds of pump rooms due to its compact size, which fits onto a pallet. It is possible to move the pump unit to its final location with a standard pallet jack through tight doors and corridors. The modular pump unit also allows multiple configurations and has a flexible architecture, making it easy to fit into many kinds of pump rooms - and even narrow corridors.

It's not just the compact size and modularity that allow for easy installation. The pump unit can also be adapted to suit the electrical system of the building. The solution is simple: all motors in the pump unit can be optionally controlled with frequency converters, to reduce the motor starting current requirements of the electrical power feed systems.

The availability of the unit is further enhanced through standardized design and modularity. The modular design makes the manufacturing of the unit fast and decreases lead times for deliveries and simplifies maintenance routines.

Marioff's global service network helps customers maintain their HI-FOG system so that it performs as it was designed throughout its lifetime. The Marioff BluEdge™ tiered service model is designed to support day-to-day operations and business needs on an on-demand basis or with service agreements.

About Marioff

Marioff is a leading developer and innovator of high-pressure water mist fire protection, providing solutions worldwide under HI-FOG brand. HI-FOG safely controls and suppresses fire using significantly less water than conventional sprinkler systems, reducing water damage, cleanup time and operational downtime. Marioff is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit marioff.com.