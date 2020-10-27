Carrier Global : Onity Combines Modern Aesthetics and Contactless Access with the Launch of Serene, an All-In-One, Small-Form-Factor Lock

SALEM, Ore., Oct. 27, 2020 - Onity, a global leader in electronic access solutions, is announcing Serene™, an all-in-one minimalist lock designed for aesthetically-minded, high-end hotels. This small-form-factor lock combines both elegant design and leading-edge DirectKey™ mobile access technology. Onity is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

'Serene has been brilliantly designed to elevate both the form and function of a locking system to meet the increasing demand for advanced locks with sleek aesthetics that complement an exceptional guest experience,' said Fayyad Sbaihat, president, Onity. 'Luxury and connected high-end hotels are the fastest growing hospitality segment, and Serene is designed with those customers in mind.'

With a design that minimizes on-the-door hardware, Serene locks are available with a range of lever handles and finishes, allowing for ultimate design flexibility and customization for each hotel property.

Through the combination of Onity's DirectKey mobile access technology and a hotel-provided smartphone app, guests can securely download their assigned key to unlock their room and other guest access-controlled areas of the property. As an alternative for hotels without a loyalty app, properties can provide mobile access for their guests with the Onity DirectKey mobile app, which works in conjunction with the hotel's property management system and Onity's OnPortal™ access management software.

'Today, a seamless and contactless journey has never been more relevant for brands devoted to a stellar guest experience. Through DirectKey technology, we are able to deliver superior user experience and reduce typical touch points,' said André Lalande, vice president, sales, Onity.

'Serene is designed to deliver security, efficiency, flexibility, and guest satisfaction,' said Sbaihat. 'While security will always remain our core focus, we are also excited that through Serene we're able to deliver a locking system that is elegantly designed both inside and out.'

As a pioneering mobile access technology for hotels, Onity's DirectKey system is part of Carrier's Healthy Buildings Program, an expanded suite of advanced solutions to help deliver healthier, safer, more efficient and productive indoor environments across key segments including hospitality, commercial offices, education, healthcare, and retail.

Learn more about Serene at serene.onity.com or visit Onity's virtual booth at the CYBER HITEC event, Oct. 27-29, 2020.



About Onity

Onity supports the hospitality, commercial, education and military segments with a full spectrum of electronic locking, access control and mobile key solutions. Since 1986, Onity has been a global leader in electronic access solutions, serving customers in more than 125 countries around the globe. Onity is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit onity.com.



[image: The new Onity Serene™ luxury lock features an all-in-one compact design that minimizes on-the-door hardware.]



