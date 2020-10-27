Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carrier Global Corporation    CARR

CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION

(CARR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carrier Global : Onity Combines Modern Aesthetics and Contactless Access with the Launch of Serene, an All-In-One, Small-Form-Factor Lock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 06:00pm EDT

SALEM, Ore., Oct. 27, 2020 - Onity, a global leader in electronic access solutions, is announcing Serene™, an all-in-one minimalist lock designed for aesthetically-minded, high-end hotels. This small-form-factor lock combines both elegant design and leading-edge DirectKey™ mobile access technology. Onity is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

'Serene has been brilliantly designed to elevate both the form and function of a locking system to meet the increasing demand for advanced locks with sleek aesthetics that complement an exceptional guest experience,' said Fayyad Sbaihat, president, Onity. 'Luxury and connected high-end hotels are the fastest growing hospitality segment, and Serene is designed with those customers in mind.'

With a design that minimizes on-the-door hardware, Serene locks are available with a range of lever handles and finishes, allowing for ultimate design flexibility and customization for each hotel property.

Through the combination of Onity's DirectKey mobile access technology and a hotel-provided smartphone app, guests can securely download their assigned key to unlock their room and other guest access-controlled areas of the property. As an alternative for hotels without a loyalty app, properties can provide mobile access for their guests with the Onity DirectKey mobile app, which works in conjunction with the hotel's property management system and Onity's OnPortal™ access management software.

'Today, a seamless and contactless journey has never been more relevant for brands devoted to a stellar guest experience. Through DirectKey technology, we are able to deliver superior user experience and reduce typical touch points,' said André Lalande, vice president, sales, Onity.

'Serene is designed to deliver security, efficiency, flexibility, and guest satisfaction,' said Sbaihat. 'While security will always remain our core focus, we are also excited that through Serene we're able to deliver a locking system that is elegantly designed both inside and out.'

As a pioneering mobile access technology for hotels, Onity's DirectKey system is part of Carrier's Healthy Buildings Program, an expanded suite of advanced solutions to help deliver healthier, safer, more efficient and productive indoor environments across key segments including hospitality, commercial offices, education, healthcare, and retail.

Learn more about Serene at serene.onity.com or visit Onity's virtual booth at the CYBER HITEC event, Oct. 27-29, 2020.

About Onity

Onity supports the hospitality, commercial, education and military segments with a full spectrum of electronic locking, access control and mobile key solutions. Since 1986, Onity has been a global leader in electronic access solutions, serving customers in more than 125 countries around the globe. Onity is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit onity.com.

[image: The new Onity Serene luxury lock features an all-in-one compact design that minimizes on-the-door hardware.]

For more information, contact:

Patti DeLano

Onity

A Carrier Company

Tel: 503-589-8728

patti.delano@carrier.com

Disclaimer

Carrier Global Corporation published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 21:59:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION
06:00pCARRIER GLOBAL : Onity Combines Modern Aesthetics and Contactless Access with th..
PU
08:46aCARRIER GLOBAL : New Carrier Pods Monitored by Sensitech Provide Mobile Cold Sto..
PR
10/22CARRIER : to Provide State-of-the-Art HVAC Systems at Iconic One Court Square To..
PR
10/19CARRIER GLOBAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD D..
AQ
10/19CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION : Announces Patrick Goris Will Succeed Timothy McLevi..
PR
10/16CARRIER GLOBAL : AquaSnap Air-Cooled Scroll Chiller Range Now Available in R-32 ..
PU
10/16CARRIER GLOBAL : Aritech Relaunches as a Global Intrusion and Video Brand, Expan..
PU
10/15CARRIER GLOBAL : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
10/15CARRIER GLOBAL : AquaSnapÂ® Air-Cooled Scroll Chiller Range Now Available in R-3..
AQ
10/09CARRIER GLOBAL : Third Quarter Earnings Advisory
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 359 M - -
Net income 2020 1 065 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 377 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,6x
Yield 2020 0,54%
Capitalization 29 198 M 29 198 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 52 635
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Carrier Global Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 34,63 $
Last Close Price 33,71 $
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Gitlin President, CEO & Director
John V. Faraci Executive Chairman
Rishi Grover Vice President-Operations
Timothy R. McLevish Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Pierre Garnier Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION0.00%29 198
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.25.40%54 295
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-12.73%52 154
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC5.53%31 964
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-5.09%30 195
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB31.65%12 332
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group