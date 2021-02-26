Log in
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION

(CARR)
Carrier Global : Sensitech Launches Next Generation IoT Supply Chain Monitoring Devices

02/26/2021 | 10:59am EST
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Elizabeth Darragh 617-510-4205 edarragh@carrier.com

Sensitech Launches Next Generation IoT Supply Chain

Monitoring Devices

Real-time tracking of air shipments strengthens in-transit visibility

BEVERLY, Mass. Feb. 25, 2021 - Leading supply chain visibility provider Sensitech has expanded its suite of IoT devices to include air-carrier approved and non-lithium battery models for real-time tracking of shipments when cargo is traveling by plane. The enhanced family of TempTale® GEO and VizCommTM View products support shipments including vaccines, pharmaceuticals and test kits with validated data, enabling critical accept/reject decision-making, regardless of how cargo is moving by air, land or sea.

Sensitech is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

"These multi-modal, real-time IoT solutions are available now and can quickly be in customers' hands to enhance the in-transit visibility of their precious cargo. In fact, 90% of our orders are fulfilled within 48 hours," said Mike Hurton, Vice President &

General Manager, Sensitech.

The new devices further support Sensitech's end-to-end approach by offering specific applications to address customer needs:

  • Real-time visibility for temperature and location, automated cGXP receiving processes, and expedited validated product release decisions meeting stringent

electronic record-keeping requirements set by the U.S. Food and Drug

Administration and the European Commission.

  • Non-lithium battery options for all modes of transportation for all industries - including air freight, extended trip lengths of up to 90 days and the capability of probed monitoring from -90oC/-130oF to +55oC/+131o F.

  • Increased in-transit logistics tracking granularity through easy integration with other business systems within days, not weeks or months.

Data flows directly from the TempTale GEO and VizComm View products to the

SensiWatch® Platform, a cloud-based visibility solution, alerting users to in-transit events such as temperature excursions or trends, location delays or light events indicating that a truck or trailer door has opened. The Platform's analytics engine provides real-time evidence and dashboard reporting to assess compliance and the

trip's performance. The SensiWatch Platform will continue to be enhanced with Carrier's

Lynx digital platform.

Whether striving to distribute safe and effective pharmaceutical products, ensuring security of high-value shipments or delivering the highest-quality food from one continent to another, Sensitech has it covered with end-to-end visibility. "As supply chains continue to grow in complexity, real-time data reduces problem escalations and enables nimble decision-making with the facts," Hurton added.

Sensitech supports the suite of solutions offered through Carrier's Healthy, Safe,

Sustainable Cold Chain Program to preserve and protect the supply of food, medicine

and vaccines. Learn more at corporate.carrier.com/healthycoldchain or visit sensitech.info/IoT

About Sensitech

Sensitech Inc. is a world leader in supply chain visibility. Our innovative monitoring products and services help to maintain the quality, integrity and security of our customers' valuable products at every step in their journey, all around the world. For 30 years, leading companies in the food, pharmaceutical, industrial, consumer goods, and other industries have relied on Sensitech to help protect their products. Sensitech is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit Sensitech.com or follow Sensitech on Facebook at Sensitech Inc., on Twitter at @Sensitech and LinkedIn at Sensitech.

Disclaimer

Carrier Global Corporation published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 15:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
