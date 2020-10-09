Log in
Carrier Global : Third Quarter Earnings Advisory

10/09/2020 | 08:01am EDT

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) will release its third quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday, Oct. 29 and host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The webcast and presentation will be available at ir.carrier.com. To listen to the earnings call by phone, dial (877) 742-9091 and an operator will place you on hold until the conference begins. Please allow 15 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. A recording will be archived later on the site and will be available for replay by phone from 12:00 p.m. ET Oct. 29 until 11:00 a.m. ET Nov. 5. For a replay, dial (855) 859-2056. At the prompt for a conference ID number, enter 6873756.

About Carrier 

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

CARR-IR

 Contact:

Media Inquiries


Danielle Canzanella


561-365-1101


Danielle.Canzanella@Carrier.com




Investor Relations


Sam Pearlstein


561-365-2251


Sam.Pearlstein@Carrier.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-third-quarter-earnings-advisory-301149043.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
