    CARR   US14448C1045

CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION

(CARR)
  Report
02:23:07 2023-02-09 pm EST
45.28 USD   +0.49%
01:31pCarrier Global : Toshiba Carrier to Release New Model of NEXT AIR Residential Ducted AC System in Japan
PU
08:36aCitigroup Adjusts Carrier Global's Price Target to $48 From $45, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/08Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Carrier Global to $51 From $47, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Carrier Global : Toshiba Carrier to Release New Model of NEXT AIR Residential Ducted AC System in Japan

02/09/2023 | 01:31pm EST
For Immediate Release

Media Relations, Toshiba Carrier

Tcc-media-relations@ml.toshiba.co.jp

Toshiba Carrier to Release New Model

of NEXT AIR Residential Ducted AC System in Japan

KASAWAKI CITY, Japan, Feb. 7, 2023 - Toshiba Carrier Corporation(TCC) announced that its Toshiba NEXT AIR V5 Series, new models of its residential ducted AC systems, will be released in April in Japan. TCC is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

The new models fully comply with the amendments to Japan's Act on Rational Use and Appropriate Management of Fluorocarbons, the country's new environmental standards. They can be retrofitted to the systems of the V1 series launched in 1997, which would not require large-scale replacement work with the use of the existing pipes and ducts.

"Our intent in launching the new models of NEXT AIR is to capitalize the growing need we see for residential ducted AC systems in Japan," said Toru Kubo, President, Global Comfort Solutions (Japan), Carrier. "With these new models that allow retrofitting of older systems that are out of compliance, we can better serve customers and address their needs with more sustainable solutions."

Key features of new models, include:

  • Common external dimension between conventional and existing models of indoor units for easy retrofitting.
  • Connection port design and nominal diameter that allow to retrofit existing ducts and refrigerant pipes.
  • No large-scale reform work necessary for updating the air conditioning system to new generation; only the replacement of equipment is required.
  • Replacement work takes about one day.
  • New models adopt low-GWP refrigerant R32.

NEXT AIR New Models

Indoor Unit

Outdoor Unit

Outdoor Unit

NTS-NR502V5NR632V5

NTS-NAR502D5

NTS-NAR632D5

Corresponding Models for Retrofit

New model

Conventional models

(Indoor unit / outdoor unit)

(Indoor unit / outdoor unit)

NTS-NR502V5 /NTS-NAR502D5

NTS-N502V1/NTS-NA502D1

NTS-N502V2/NTS-NA502D2

NTS-N502V3/NTS-NA502D3

NTS-NR632V5 /NTS-NAR632D5

NTS-N622V2/NTS-NA622D2

NTS-N622V3/NTS-NA622D3

For more information, visit https://www.toshiba-carrier.co.jp/global/.

About Toshiba Carrier Corporation

Toshiba Carrier Corporation (TCC) is a part of Carrier and provides sustainable solutions integrating energy efficient products for residential and light commercial customers. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

Disclaimer

Carrier Global Corporation published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 18:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
