Carrier Global : Toshiba Carrier to Release New Model of NEXT AIR Residential Ducted AC System in Japan

Toshiba Carrier to Release New Model

of NEXT AIR Residential Ducted AC System in Japan

KASAWAKI CITY, Japan, Feb. 7, 2023 - Toshiba Carrier Corporation(TCC) announced that its Toshiba NEXT AIR V5 Series, new models of its residential ducted AC systems, will be released in April in Japan. TCC is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

The new models fully comply with the amendments to Japan's Act on Rational Use and Appropriate Management of Fluorocarbons, the country's new environmental standards. They can be retrofitted to the systems of the V1 series launched in 1997, which would not require large-scale replacement work with the use of the existing pipes and ducts.

"Our intent in launching the new models of NEXT AIR is to capitalize the growing need we see for residential ducted AC systems in Japan," said Toru Kubo, President, Global Comfort Solutions (Japan), Carrier. "With these new models that allow retrofitting of older systems that are out of compliance, we can better serve customers and address their needs with more sustainable solutions."

Key features of new models, include:

Common external dimension between conventional and existing models of indoor units for easy retrofitting.

Connection port design and nominal diameter that allow to retrofit existing ducts and refrigerant pipes.

No large-scale reform work necessary for updating the air conditioning system to new generation; only the replacement of equipment is required.

New models adopt low-GWP refrigerant R32.

