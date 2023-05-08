Carrier Global : Toshiba HVAC Launches New Digital Invertor Series in China
Toshiba HVAC Launches New Digital Invertor Series in China
SHANGHAI, May 8, 2023 - Toshiba HVAC has launched its new Digital Invertor (DI) series in mainland China. This light commercial ductless split air-conditioning system is easy to install and provides a range of energy efficient, intelligent offerings. Toshiba HVAC is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.
"The new DI series provides customers in China with an innovative and cost-competitive light commercial HVAC solution," said Mineo Maruyama, General Manager of Global Comfort Solutions China, Carrier HVAC. "We are especially proud of the DI series being the first product fully developed from start to finish since Carrier acquired Toshiba's HVAC business in July."
The new DI series offers the following features and benefits:
Energy savings: Precise temperature control and desired load in a fast and accurate manner. This delivers more comfort to users while saving energy.
Easy installation: The indoor unit's compact body saves ceiling space. With an external static pressure of 30Pa, it brings comfort and enhanced aesthetics. The outdoor unit offers a slimmer chassis for easier installation on a balcony or under a bay window.
Broad lineup: Available in different capacities from 1 to 3HP, according to the area covered from 10 to 40 ㎡.
Comfort: Operates with low noise when running in "mute" mode. The lowest operating sound of the indoor unit is only 22 decibels*, generating a quiet resting and office environment.
A temperature-sensing probe can detect a temperature change of 0.5 Celsius, resulting in precise temperature control and providing great comfort. The optional wired remote control also allows more subtle temperature control of ± 0.5 Celsius.
Cold air prevention available once the heating operation starts, as the indoor unit automatically initiates cold air prevention to preheat the air discharged from the indoor unit for improved heating comfort.
Clean: Self-cleaning function** is activated in stand-by mode, and the indoor and outdoor units can perform self-cleaning to prevent the growth of dust and microorganism to help support a healthy indoor environment and efficient performance of the air conditioning system.
Intelligence: In addition to the traditional modes of cooling, heating, air supply, dehumidification and automatic operation, the new DI series offers a wider range of operating functions such as power saving, child lock, timer, sleep, quite operation and real-time human body detection.
About Toshiba HVAC
Toshiba HVAC is committed to delivering indoor climate and water solutions that are quiet, clean, reliable and comfortable, empowering customers with smart, innovative, energy-efficient and environmentally-responsible technologies. Toshiba HVAC is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come.
This is the test value of 1HP-1.5HP models in anechoic chambers. Test values in real installation conditions are generally higher than the value shown here due to the impact of ambient noise and reflected echoes.
This function is only available with Energy Efficiency (EE) Grade 1 model in China.
