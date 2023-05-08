Carrier Global : Toshiba HVAC Launches New Digital Invertor Series in China

For Immediate Release

Media Relations, Toshiba HVAC China

Comm@ac.toshiba.com.cn

Toshiba HVAC Launches New Digital Invertor Series in China

SHANGHAI, May 8, 2023 - Toshiba HVAC has launched its new Digital Invertor (DI) series in mainland China. This light commercial ductless split air-conditioning system is easy to install and provides a range of energy efficient, intelligent offerings. Toshiba HVAC is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

"The new DI series provides customers in China with an innovative and cost-competitive light commercial HVAC solution," said Mineo Maruyama, General Manager of Global Comfort Solutions China, Carrier HVAC. "We are especially proud of the DI series being the first product fully developed from start to finish since Carrier acquired Toshiba's HVAC business in July."

The new DI series offers the following features and benefits: