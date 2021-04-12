Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carrier Global Corporation    CARR

CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION

(CARR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carrier Global : Automated Logic Launches New, Fully Responsive Website

04/12/2021 | 02:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KENNESAW, Ga. - Apr. 12, 2021

Automated Logic is pleased to announce the launch of our newly redesigned website atwww.automatedlogic.com. The new streamlined site features a modern, responsive design, creating an engaging and intuitive user experience across all platforms and devices, making it easier than ever for users to find the solutions they require. Visitors can easily access information about Automated Logic products and services, view success stories, and find dealers in their local area from one convenient location. Automated Logic, a leading provider of innovative building management solutions, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

The new comprehensive website highlights Automated Logic's Intelligent Building Solutions, including the WebCTRL® building automation system, the EnergyReports energy management platform, and the IntelliSuite analytics solution. Product filters allow visitors to narrow down their selection to specific components within each solution, so that they can get a closer look at products that meet their selected criteria. They can also review product specifications, download cutsheets, and watch videos to learn more. And, if they have further questions, they can use the Dealer Locator to find their local Automated Logic representative.

'We are excited to reveal our new website to our customers, authorized dealers, and employees,' said Mead Rusert, President, Automated Logic. 'Visitors are now one click away from seeing everything that Automated Logic has to offer. As an industry leader in building automation, energy management, and analytics solutions, we feel the new site will deliver information, news, and resources that they can use daily, whether they are specifying, selling, using, or considering our products.'

The new website also incorporates tools and resources for consulting/specifying engineers, including whitepapers, articles, and information on CTRLSpecBuilder, a free online tool used to build HVAC control specifications that are open and non-proprietary.

The new site will be updated regularly to include new product information, press releases, case studies, white papers, and much more. Visitors are encouraged to bookmark the site in their browser favorites and visit often to stay informed of product launches, industry news, and company announcements. Visitors can also stay up to date with Automated Logic by subscribing to the Hot Topics newsletter.

To learn more about Automated Logic, or to see a products demo, please contact your local Automated Logic dealer.

Disclaimer

Carrier Global Corporation published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 18:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION
02:17pCARRIER GLOBAL  : Automated Logic Launches New, Fully Responsive Website
PU
08:33aCARRIER GLOBAL  : LenelS2 Delivers Contact Notification Service to Support Healt..
AQ
04/08CARRIER GLOBAL  : TCUK Team Limbers up for 50,000 Mile Challenge in Spring Fitne..
PU
04/06CARRIER GLOBAL  : Barclays Adjusts Carrier Global's Price Target to $46 From $45..
MT
04/01CARRIER  : Kicks Off Support of Habitat for Humanity's Home is the Key Campaign ..
PR
03/31CARRIER GLOBAL  : RBC Lifts Carrier Global to Outperform From Sector Perform, PT..
MT
03/29CARRIER GLOBAL  : Morgan Stanley Upgrades Carrier Global to Overweight From Equa..
MT
03/24CARRIER GLOBAL  : Automated Logic Honors Quality Control Systems and Automated L..
PU
03/19CARRIER GLOBAL  : RBC Capital Adjusts Carrier Global's Price Target to $43 From ..
MT
03/18CARRIER GLOBAL  : Northern California School District Installs 1,500 Carrier Opt..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 817 M - -
Net income 2021 1 677 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 887 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 37 162 M 37 162 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 56 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Carrier Global Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 45,20 $
Last Close Price 42,75 $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Gitlin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick P. Goris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John V. Faraci Executive Chairman
Chris Kmetz Senior Vice President-Engineering
Rishi Grover Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION13.34%37 162
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-0.81%60 751
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-2.81%55 713
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC32.56%44 441
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC16.80%40 426
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)9.86%17 462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ