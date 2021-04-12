Carrier Global : Automated Logic Launches New, Fully Responsive Website

KENNESAW, Ga. - Apr. 12, 2021

Automated Logic is pleased to announce the launch of our newly redesigned website atwww.automatedlogic.com. The new streamlined site features a modern, responsive design, creating an engaging and intuitive user experience across all platforms and devices, making it easier than ever for users to find the solutions they require. Visitors can easily access information about Automated Logic products and services, view success stories, and find dealers in their local area from one convenient location. Automated Logic, a leading provider of innovative building management solutions, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

The new comprehensive website highlights Automated Logic's Intelligent Building Solutions, including the WebCTRL® building automation system, the EnergyReports™ energy management platform, and the IntelliSuite™ analytics solution. Product filters allow visitors to narrow down their selection to specific components within each solution, so that they can get a closer look at products that meet their selected criteria. They can also review product specifications, download cutsheets, and watch videos to learn more. And, if they have further questions, they can use the Dealer Locator to find their local Automated Logic representative.

'We are excited to reveal our new website to our customers, authorized dealers, and employees,' said Mead Rusert, President, Automated Logic. 'Visitors are now one click away from seeing everything that Automated Logic has to offer. As an industry leader in building automation, energy management, and analytics solutions, we feel the new site will deliver information, news, and resources that they can use daily, whether they are specifying, selling, using, or considering our products.'

The new website also incorporates tools and resources for consulting/specifying engineers, including whitepapers, articles, and information on CTRLSpecBuilder, a free online tool used to build HVAC control specifications that are open and non-proprietary.

The new site will be updated regularly to include new product information, press releases, case studies, white papers, and much more. Visitors are encouraged to bookmark the site in their browser favorites and visit often to stay informed of product launches, industry news, and company announcements. Visitors can also stay up to date with Automated Logic by subscribing to the Hot Topics newsletter.

To learn more about Automated Logic, or to see a products demo, please contact your local Automated Logic dealer.