Carrier Global Corporation specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration systems for industrial and domestic use. Products are sold under the brand names Carrier, Automated Logic, Bryant, CIAT, Day & Night, Heil, NORESCO, Riello, Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold, Sensitech and others. In addition, the group provides security systems (burglar alarms, access control and video surveillance systems) and fire detection and protection systems, notably under the Autronica, Chubb, Det-Tronics, Edwards, Fireye, GST, Interlogix, Kidde, LenelS2, Marioff, Onity and Supra brands. Net sales break down by source of income between sales of products (89.4%) and sales of services (10.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (57.8%), Europe (21.3%), Asia/Pacific (17.1%) and other (3.8%).