Carrier's Indianapolis Site Achieves Zero Waste to Landfill Certification

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier announced today that its Indianapolis manufacturing site, home to its residential gas furnace plant, has achieved zero waste to landfill certification, which means waste will be converted to energy and other uses. With this milestone, the Indianapolis facility becomes the first site of parent company Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, to achieve this designation. The company has set a goal to deliver zero waste to landfill from its more than 50 global manufacturing sites as part of its 2030 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals.

"Carrier continues to lead the way with policies, processes, and practices to create safer and more sustainable environments for our workforce and planet," said Lori Butler, Vice President, Environment, Health & Safety, Carrier. "This certification is only the first step in our zero waste to landfill journey. We look forward to taking this total waste management approach to our other facilities, re-assessing our waste streams and implementing initiatives to further reduce our environmental impact globally."

In addition to its zero waste to landfill goal for manufacturing sites, Carrier is targeting carbon and water neutrality and a 10% reduction in energy intensity across its operations as part of its 2030 ESG Goals. The company announced that it helped its customers avoid 68 million metric tons of greenhouse gases – which is equal to the energy use of more than 8 million U.S. homes in one year – from products and services sold in 2020 as part of Carrier's 2030 gigaton goal.

Carrier's Indianapolis site engaged Heritage Interactive Services to support the zero waste to landfill goal. The solution converts waste to energy that is then used to power the city of Indianapolis. Any remaining waste is reused in different applications including fertilizer. Heritage provided third-party certification to the facility following a three-month data review process and final physical audit.

"We're proud to be the first Carrier site to achieve zero waste to landfill certification," said Jenny Jenkins, Senior Director, Operations, Residential HVAC, Carrier. "We have established our Indianapolis facility as a Center of Excellence in equipment manufacturing, so we're pleased that we have also achieved this important designation from a sustainability standpoint. This milestone speaks to the hard work and dedication of our local team and the efforts they've made in maintaining a world-class facility."

Carrier remains committed to the Indianapolis community. This year, they are working with The Nature Conservancy to improve 10 nature preserves in the city with parking, trail and sign upgrades. Carrier also has a long history of supporting Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity as the longest-running corporate sponsor. In addition to donating a complete heating and cooling system to each home built in Indianapolis this year, Carrier is also donating a new Carrier smart air purifier, which features an advanced high-efficiency HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of particles sized 0.3 microns, such as pollen, smoke and other allergens.

To learn more about the project, watch the video here. To learn more about Carrier's 2030 ESG Goals, visit: corporate.carrier.com/corporate-responsibility/our-sustainability-goals.

