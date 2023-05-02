Advanced search
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION

(CARR)
05-01-2023
41.17 USD   -1.55%
08:46aCarrier to Present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference
PR
05/01Carrier to Present at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference
PR
05/01Wells Fargo Trims Price Target on Carrier Global to $45 From $46, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
Carrier to Present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

05/02/2023 | 08:46am EDT
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Chairman & CEO David Gitlin will speak at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Carrier
Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

CARR-IR

Contact:   

Media Inquiries


Ashley Barrie


561-365-1260


Ashley.Barrie@Carrier.com 




Investor Relations


Sam Pearlstein


561-365-2251


Sam.Pearlstein@Carrier.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-industrials-and-materials-conference-301812212.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
