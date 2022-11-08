Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carrier Global Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARR   US14448C1045

CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION

(CARR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
41.41 USD   +0.90%
04:16pCarrier to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference
PR
11/02UBS Adjusts Carrier Global Price Target to $41 From $40, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/31Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Carrier Global to $49 From $58, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carrier to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

11/08/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Chairman & CEO David Gitlin and Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goris will speak at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Carrier
As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

CARR-IR

Contact:       
Media Inquiries
Ashley Barrie
561-365-1260
Ashley.Barrie@Carrier.com

Investor Relations
Sam Pearlstein
561-365-2251
Sam.Pearlstein@Carrier.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-to-present-at-the-stephens-annual-investment-conference-301672042.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION
04:16pCarrier to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference
PR
11/02UBS Adjusts Carrier Global Price Target to $41 From $40, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/31Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Carrier Global to $49 From $58, Maintains Outperform Rati..
MT
10/28Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Carrier Global to $45 From $43, Reiterates Overw..
MT
10/28RBC Cuts Price Target on Carrier Global to $44 From $45, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
10/28Deutsche Bank Adjusts Carrier Global Price Target to $44 From $43, Maintains Hold Ratin..
MT
10/27CARRIER GLOBAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
10/27Carrier Global : Marioff Extends its BluEdge Elite Service Agreement with Royal Caribbean ..
PU
10/27Carrier Global Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
10/27Carrier Global Q3 Adjusted Earnings Ease Lower, Sales Rise; Company Approves New $2 Bil..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION
More recommendations