Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAST   US14574X1046

CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

(TAST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Prices Offering of $300 Million of Senior Notes Due 2029

06/23/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYRACUSE, N.Y., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) (“Carrols Restaurant Group”) announced today that it has priced a private offering of $300 million of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be issued at par. The offering is expected to close on June 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Carrols Restaurant Group intends to use the net proceeds of the private offering of the Notes and $46 million of revolving credit borrowings under its senior credit facility (i) to repay $74.0 million of outstanding term loan B-1 borrowings and $244.0 million of outstanding term loan B borrowings under its senior credit facility, (ii) to pay fees and expenses related to the offering of the Notes and the amendment to its senior credit facility, and (iii) for working capital and general corporate purposes, including for possible future repurchases of its common stock and/or a dividend payment and/or payments on its common stock.

The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The Notes may be resold by the initial purchasers pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135(c) under the Securities Act. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for the historical information contained in this news release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, written, oral or otherwise made, represent Carrols Restaurant Group's expectation or belief concerning future events. Without limiting the foregoing, these statements are often identified by the words "may", "might", "believes", "thinks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends" or similar expressions. In addition, expressions of our strategies, intentions, plans or guidance are also forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the impact of COVID-19 on Carrols Restaurant Group’s business, as included in Carrols Restaurant Group's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:
Raphael Gross
203-682-8253
investorrelations@carrols.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
05:57pCarrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Prices Offering of $300 Million of Senior Note..
GL
08:47aCARROLS RESTAURANT  : to Launch Private Offering of $300 Million Senior Notes
MT
08:25aCARROLS RESTAURANT  : Announces Offering of Senior Notes (Form 8-K)
PU
08:23aCARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
08:14aCARROLS RESTAURANT  : Announces Offering of Senior Notes
AQ
08:14aCarrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Announces Offering of Senior Notes
GL
06/22CARROLS RESTAURANT  : TO 2016 STOCK INCENTIVE PLAN (Form 8-K)
PU
06/22CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Sub..
AQ
05/13CARROLS RESTAURANT  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
05/13CARROLS RESTAURANT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 650 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,25 M - -
Net Debt 2021 403 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -379x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 303 M 303 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 16 563
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,08 $
Average target price 8,33 $
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel T. Accordino Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony E. Hull Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Carl S. Hauch Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
David S. Harris Independent Director
Hannah Stone Craven Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.-3.18%303
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION8.54%174 515
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.4.39%40 752
YUM! BRANDS, INC.7.55%35 003
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.16.48%27 970
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.7.66%20 196