Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cars.com Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARS   US14575E1055

CARS.COM INC.

(CARS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

10 Biggest News Stories of the Month: Chevy Spark Cheapskates by Tesla SUVs, Kia Carnival June 3, 2021

06/03/2021 | 04:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As COVID-19 vaccines continue to do their thing, mask restrictions relax and the nation travels the road back to normalcy, a whole lot of people are gonna need a new ride to take 'em there. And since millions of Americans were forced to scrape by on unemployment benefits and stimulus checks for the past 14 months or so, those rides will need to have the sort of reliability generally expected from a new car in order to dependably ferry them back to work - and they'll need to be affordable.

Related: Is the 2022 Kia Carnival a Good Car? 5 Pros and 3 Cons

In Cars.com's most popular article of the past month, we rounded up 10 of the most modestly priced new cars you can buy right now. Led off by the 2021 Chevrolet Spark LS, starting at $15,695 (including a destination charge), inventory of inexpensive automobiles ranges up to nearly $21,000 and includes the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage ES, Kia Rio LX, Hyundai Accent SE, Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES, Nissan Versa S, Kia Forte FE, Nissan Sentra S, Hyundai Elantra SEand Hyundai Veloster 2.0.

That's the whole list, but for full details on each model to help you make your bargain-buying decisions, follow the link below to the No. 1 news story of the entire month of May.

On the other end of the spending spectrum - for those who needn't save cash on their car but still hope to save on gas - perhaps a luxury all-electric SUV is on the menu. If so, running a distant second place on May's countdown is our comprehensive buying guide for the Tesla Model Xand Model YSUVs, which together comprise half of the Elon Musk-fronted company's current lineup. We've broken down pricing figures, seating capacity, cargo room, mileage and range, towing capability and physical specs along with a summary of our reviewers' accolades and criticisms to help you shop.

Hot on Tesla's heels is a less sexy but no less enticing option for those in the minivan market: the 2022 Kia Carnival. In her comprehensive critique of the all-new people hauler, Cars.com reviewer Jennifer Geiger lauds the Carnival's all-around family-friendliness, powertrain pep, convenience features and affordability. It's not all fun and games for the Carnival, however: Geiger also notes ride-and-handling shortcomings as well as a dearth of powertrain choices that could be career stallers for the Carnival versus strong competitors like the Chrysler Pacifica.

For our full expert review, follow the link below to this month's No. 3 article.

Beyond that, we've got headlines on the Honda CR-V Hybrid, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Volkswagen ID.4, Toyota Land Cruiserand much more, so be sure to peep the complete countdown to see what's poppin' off. Here are the top 10 news stories Cars.com readers couldn't get enough of in the past month:

1. Here Are the 10 Cheapest New Cars You Can Buy Right Now

2. Tesla SUV Buying Guide

3. 2022 Kia Carnival Review: Almost Magic

4. Now Is a Good Time to Sell Your Extra Used Car; Here's Why

5. Hybrid Head-to-Head: 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid Vs. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

6. What's the Best New-Car Deal for Memorial Day?

7. These 10 SUVs Have the Highest Towing Capacity

8. What Credit Score Do You Need for a Car Loan?

9. 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Review: Comfortable, Tidy and Almost There

10. 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition Review: Right Place, Wrong Timing

Cars.com's Editorial department is your source for automotive news and reviews. In line with Cars.com's long-standing ethics policy, editors and reviewers don't accept gifts or free trips from automakers. The Editorial department is independent of Cars.com's advertising, sales and sponsored content departments.

Share

Disclaimer

Cars.com Inc. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 20:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARS.COM INC.
04:25p10 BIGGEST NEWS STORIES OF THE MONTH : Chevy Spark Cheapskates by Tesla SUVs, Ki..
PU
04:23p2022 BUICK ENCLAVE : Biggest Buick Gets Facelift, Standard Safety Features June ..
PU
08:15aCARS COM  : 2022 Kia K5 Enters Sophomore Year With New Features, Pricing June 2,..
PU
03:47a2022 BMW IX XDRIVE50 : A Smartphone on Wheels June 2, 2021
PU
06/02CARS COM  : How Do Car Seats Fit in a 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLB35? June 2, 2021
PU
06/022022 TOYOTA GR 86 : Entry-Level Sports Car Gets a Bit More Grrr June 2, 2021
PU
06/02CARS COM  : Is a Nissan Kicks SR Worth Paying $3,350 More Than a Hyundai Venue D..
PU
06/01CARS COM  : What Is Coolant and Is It the Same as Antifreeze? May 30, 2021
PU
05/28CARS COM  : Can Regular Consumers Buy a Car at Auction? It Depends May 28, 2021
PU
05/282021 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER : Is the XSE Trim Level Worth It? May 27, 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 620 M - -
Net income 2021 16,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 033 M 1 033 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart CARS.COM INC.
Duration : Period :
Cars.com Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARS.COM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 17,71 $
Last Close Price 15,05 $
Spread / Highest target 66,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alex Vetter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sonia Jain Chief Financial Officer
Scott Edward Forbes Chairman
Fred Lee Chief Technology Officer
Jerri L. DeVard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARS.COM INC.33.19%1 033
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.44%770 566
NETFLIX, INC.-7.67%221 364
PROSUS N.V.-1.37%171 370
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.41%95 067
NASPERS LIMITED2.62%94 296