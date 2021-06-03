10 Biggest News Stories of the Month: Chevy Spark Cheapskates by Tesla SUVs, Kia Carnival June 3, 2021

As COVID-19 vaccines continue to do their thing, mask restrictions relax and the nation travels the road back to normalcy, a whole lot of people are gonna need a new ride to take 'em there. And since millions of Americans were forced to scrape by on unemployment benefits and stimulus checks for the past 14 months or so, those rides will need to have the sort of reliability generally expected from a new car in order to dependably ferry them back to work - and they'll need to be affordable.

In Cars.com's most popular article of the past month, we rounded up 10 of the most modestly priced new cars you can buy right now. Led off by the 2021 Chevrolet Spark LS, starting at $15,695 (including a destination charge), inventory of inexpensive automobiles ranges up to nearly $21,000 and includes the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage ES, Kia Rio LX, Hyundai Accent SE, Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES, Nissan Versa S, Kia Forte FE, Nissan Sentra S, Hyundai Elantra SEand Hyundai Veloster 2.0.

That's the whole list, but for full details on each model to help you make your bargain-buying decisions, follow the link below to the No. 1 news story of the entire month of May.

On the other end of the spending spectrum - for those who needn't save cash on their car but still hope to save on gas - perhaps a luxury all-electric SUV is on the menu. If so, running a distant second place on May's countdown is our comprehensive buying guide for the Tesla Model Xand Model YSUVs, which together comprise half of the Elon Musk-fronted company's current lineup. We've broken down pricing figures, seating capacity, cargo room, mileage and range, towing capability and physical specs along with a summary of our reviewers' accolades and criticisms to help you shop.

Hot on Tesla's heels is a less sexy but no less enticing option for those in the minivan market: the 2022 Kia Carnival. In her comprehensive critique of the all-new people hauler, Cars.com reviewer Jennifer Geiger lauds the Carnival's all-around family-friendliness, powertrain pep, convenience features and affordability. It's not all fun and games for the Carnival, however: Geiger also notes ride-and-handling shortcomings as well as a dearth of powertrain choices that could be career stallers for the Carnival versus strong competitors like the Chrysler Pacifica.

For our full expert review, follow the link below to this month's No. 3 article.

Beyond that, we've got headlines on the Honda CR-V Hybrid, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Volkswagen ID.4, Toyota Land Cruiserand much more, so be sure to peep the complete countdown to see what's poppin' off. Here are the top 10 news stories Cars.com readers couldn't get enough of in the past month:

1. Here Are the 10 Cheapest New Cars You Can Buy Right Now

2. Tesla SUV Buying Guide

3. 2022 Kia Carnival Review: Almost Magic

4. Now Is a Good Time to Sell Your Extra Used Car; Here's Why

5. Hybrid Head-to-Head: 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid Vs. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

6. What's the Best New-Car Deal for Memorial Day?

7. These 10 SUVs Have the Highest Towing Capacity

8. What Credit Score Do You Need for a Car Loan?

9. 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Review: Comfortable, Tidy and Almost There

10. 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition Review: Right Place, Wrong Timing

Cars.com's Editorial department is your source for automotive news and reviews. In line with Cars.com's long-standing ethics policy, editors and reviewers don't accept gifts or free trips from automakers. The Editorial department is independent of Cars.com's advertising, sales and sponsored content departments.

