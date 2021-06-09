10 Biggest News Stories of the Week: Toyota Corolla Cross Crosses Over Volkswagen Taos June 9, 2021

It's official: There are so many SUVs now, they've run out of names and have just started naming 'em after existing cars. While the all-new-for-2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is, indeed, based on the popular compact sedan and hatchbackof the same name (minus the Cross), it looks more like the Corolla got animal husbandry'd with a Highlander- though some member of the Mazda family has a compelling claim to go on Maury Povich's showfor a paternity test.

Related: 10 Biggest News Stories of the Month: Chevy Spark Cheapskates by Tesla SUVs, Kia Carnival

In the most popular Cars.com article of the past week, Cars.com editor Aaron Bragman got cozy with the Corolla Cross. Although he didn't get to drive it, he was able to glean much from his inside-and-out introduction. The small SUV, as one would expect, sits higher and is more spacious than its sedan sibling, but it also boasts pleasantly toned-down styling that favors the Highlander while differentiating itself from the one-size-bigger RAV4. Inside, the Corolla Cross reveals its Corolla roots more readily in terms of styling and materials, while offering passenger and cargo space competitive with rivals like the Chevrolet Trailblazer, Honda HR-V, Kia Seltos, Subaru Crosstrekand Volkswagen Taos.

Follow the link below to our No. 1 story of the week for Bragman's first impressions of the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross.

The Corolla Cross occupies additional real estate on the Cars.com countdown this week, taking up a second residence at No. 9 in the form of our full preview of the all-new model. There, you'll find powertrain specs for its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, further exterior and interior impressions, as well as standard safety features.

In seizing the top spot this week, the Corolla Cross logs a small, early victory versus its 2022 Taos competitor, which lands at No. 4 on our countdown as Bragman again offers his first impressions of this all-new SUV - this time from behind the wheel. In his First Drive of the Taos, Bragman gives kudos to VW for starting it at the same price (just over $24,000) as the outgoing, soon-to-be-defunct Golfhatchback this pipsqueak SUV replaces, while designing and equipping it to suit the desires of today's car buyer.

'The new Taos definitely has a more 'American-style compact crossover' feel to it than a 'tight European hatchback' feel, but that's what sells these days, and the new Taos meets all the requirements to be a success in this segment,' Bragman wrote. 'Priced right, loaded with equipment, efficient, more spacious than expected, and providing that high seating position and AWD capability that buyers are craving, the new 2022 Taos has the potential to be more popular here than the Golf ever was.'

Follow the link below to our No. 4 article of the week for Bragman's full first impressions of the Taos.

Rounding out this week's top five are our roundup of the 10 SUVs with the highest towing capacity at No. 2, our expert advice on best practices to get top price from the dealer on your trade-in vehicle at No. 3, and our clash of the compact SUV titans' fuel-sipping variants, the 2021 Honda CR-V Hybridand 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, in a comprehensive head-to-head comparison test at No. 5.

Beyond all that, we have headlines on the Highlander, Kia K5, Toyota 86and Kia Seltos, so be sure to check out the entire countdown to catch up on all the latest automotive goings on. Here are the top 10 news stories Cars.com readers couldn't get enough of in the past week:

1. 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Up Close: The Corolla of Small SUVs

2. These 10 SUVs Have the Highest Towing Capacity

3. How to Get the Best Offer for Your Trade-In

4. 2022 Volkswagen Taos First Drive: Exactly as Good as It Needs to Be

5. Hybrid Head-to-Head: 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid Vs. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

6. 2021 Toyota Highlander: Is the XSE Trim Level Worth It?

7. 2022 Kia K5 Enters Sophomore Year With New Features, Pricing

8. 2022 Toyota GR 86 Up Close: GReat Start; When Can We Drive It?

9. 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross: When Only a Corolla SUV Will Do

10. 2022 Kia Seltos Gains Standard Advanced Safety Tech, New Nightfall Edition, Gets a Bit Pricier

Cars.com's Editorial department is your source for automotive news and reviews. In line with Cars.com's long-standing ethics policy, editors and reviewers don't accept gifts or free trips from automakers. The Editorial department is independent of Cars.com's advertising, sales and sponsored content departments.

Share