Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cars.com Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARS   US14575E1055

CARS.COM INC.

(CARS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

10 Biggest News Stories of the Week: Toyota Corolla Cross Crosses Over Volkswagen Taos June 9, 2021

06/09/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It's official: There are so many SUVs now, they've run out of names and have just started naming 'em after existing cars. While the all-new-for-2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is, indeed, based on the popular compact sedan and hatchbackof the same name (minus the Cross), it looks more like the Corolla got animal husbandry'd with a Highlander- though some member of the Mazda family has a compelling claim to go on Maury Povich's showfor a paternity test.

Related: 10 Biggest News Stories of the Month: Chevy Spark Cheapskates by Tesla SUVs, Kia Carnival

In the most popular Cars.com article of the past week, Cars.com editor Aaron Bragman got cozy with the Corolla Cross. Although he didn't get to drive it, he was able to glean much from his inside-and-out introduction. The small SUV, as one would expect, sits higher and is more spacious than its sedan sibling, but it also boasts pleasantly toned-down styling that favors the Highlander while differentiating itself from the one-size-bigger RAV4. Inside, the Corolla Cross reveals its Corolla roots more readily in terms of styling and materials, while offering passenger and cargo space competitive with rivals like the Chevrolet Trailblazer, Honda HR-V, Kia Seltos, Subaru Crosstrekand Volkswagen Taos.

Follow the link below to our No. 1 story of the week for Bragman's first impressions of the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross.

The Corolla Cross occupies additional real estate on the Cars.com countdown this week, taking up a second residence at No. 9 in the form of our full preview of the all-new model. There, you'll find powertrain specs for its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, further exterior and interior impressions, as well as standard safety features.

In seizing the top spot this week, the Corolla Cross logs a small, early victory versus its 2022 Taos competitor, which lands at No. 4 on our countdown as Bragman again offers his first impressions of this all-new SUV - this time from behind the wheel. In his First Drive of the Taos, Bragman gives kudos to VW for starting it at the same price (just over $24,000) as the outgoing, soon-to-be-defunct Golfhatchback this pipsqueak SUV replaces, while designing and equipping it to suit the desires of today's car buyer.

'The new Taos definitely has a more 'American-style compact crossover' feel to it than a 'tight European hatchback' feel, but that's what sells these days, and the new Taos meets all the requirements to be a success in this segment,' Bragman wrote. 'Priced right, loaded with equipment, efficient, more spacious than expected, and providing that high seating position and AWD capability that buyers are craving, the new 2022 Taos has the potential to be more popular here than the Golf ever was.'

Follow the link below to our No. 4 article of the week for Bragman's full first impressions of the Taos.

Rounding out this week's top five are our roundup of the 10 SUVs with the highest towing capacity at No. 2, our expert advice on best practices to get top price from the dealer on your trade-in vehicle at No. 3, and our clash of the compact SUV titans' fuel-sipping variants, the 2021 Honda CR-V Hybridand 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, in a comprehensive head-to-head comparison test at No. 5.

Beyond all that, we have headlines on the Highlander, Kia K5, Toyota 86and Kia Seltos, so be sure to check out the entire countdown to catch up on all the latest automotive goings on. Here are the top 10 news stories Cars.com readers couldn't get enough of in the past week:

1. 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Up Close: The Corolla of Small SUVs

2. These 10 SUVs Have the Highest Towing Capacity

3. How to Get the Best Offer for Your Trade-In

4. 2022 Volkswagen Taos First Drive: Exactly as Good as It Needs to Be

5. Hybrid Head-to-Head: 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid Vs. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

6. 2021 Toyota Highlander: Is the XSE Trim Level Worth It?

7. 2022 Kia K5 Enters Sophomore Year With New Features, Pricing

8. 2022 Toyota GR 86 Up Close: GReat Start; When Can We Drive It?

9. 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross: When Only a Corolla SUV Will Do

10. 2022 Kia Seltos Gains Standard Advanced Safety Tech, New Nightfall Edition, Gets a Bit Pricier

Cars.com's Editorial department is your source for automotive news and reviews. In line with Cars.com's long-standing ethics policy, editors and reviewers don't accept gifts or free trips from automakers. The Editorial department is independent of Cars.com's advertising, sales and sponsored content departments.

Share

Disclaimer

Cars.com Inc. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 21:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARS.COM INC.
05:48p10 BIGGEST NEWS STORIES OF THE WEEK : Toyota Corolla Cross Crosses Over Volkswag..
PU
03:26pCARS COM  : The 2022 Ford Maverick Is Poised to Challenge More Than Just Trucks ..
PU
12:25pCARS COM  : Pump Problem Fuels Recall for 85,500 Volvo Sedans, Wagons, SUVs June..
PU
11:03aCARS COM  : 2022 Jaguar I-Pace Accelerates Charging and Infotainment; Price Star..
PU
03:37aCARS COM  : How Do Car Seats Fit in a 2021 Tesla Model Y? June 7, 2021
PU
06/08CARS COM  : What Is a VVT-i Engine? June 6, 2021
PU
06/072022 TOYOTA GR 86 UP CLOSE : GReat Start; When Can We Drive It? June 4, 2021
PU
06/042022 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS UP CLOSE : The Corolla of Small SUVs June 3, 2021
PU
06/042021 INFINITI QX80 REVIEW : Don't Rock the Boat June 4, 2021
PU
06/0310 BIGGEST NEWS STORIES OF THE MONTH : Chevy Spark Cheapskates by Tesla SUVs, Ki..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 621 M - -
Net income 2021 16,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 59,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 997 M 997 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart CARS.COM INC.
Duration : Period :
Cars.com Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARS.COM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 17,71 $
Last Close Price 14,52 $
Spread / Highest target 72,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alex Vetter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sonia Jain Chief Financial Officer
Scott Edward Forbes Chairman
Fred Lee Chief Technology Officer
Jerri L. DeVard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARS.COM INC.28.50%997
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.47%736 830
NETFLIX, INC.-8.94%218 327
PROSUS N.V.-3.30%167 471
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.20%93 363
NASPERS LIMITED-0.88%90 755